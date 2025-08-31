South Africa

KZN cop in hot water for 'involvement in politics'

KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has ordered the immediate suspension of the officer who was seen in MK Party regalia.

31 August 2025 - 10:47 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has ordered the immediate suspension of a police officer who was seen publicly wearing MKP regalia. File photo.
Image: Darren Stewart

A KwaZulu-Natal police constable who was spotted publicly wearing MK Party regalia has been suspended pending an investigation into his involvement in party politics.

The officer is attached to the Ntambanana police station under the King Cetshwayo district. 

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said the constable has been seen wearing regalia of a political party and involved himself in the active political activities of the party.

“Police officers are expected to be apolitical and neutral at all times. Any association with a political party by a police officer has the potential of bringing the name of the organisation into disrepute,” said Mkhwanazi.

He said the South African Police Service Act prohibits a police officer from publicly displaying or expressing support for or associating himself or herself with a political party, holding any post or office in a political party, wearing any insignia or identification mark in respect of a political party, or in any manner furthering or prejudicing party-political interest.

Mkhwanazi had instructed the district commissioner to immediately suspend the officer pending an investigation into his alleged involvement in party politics.

Mkhwanazi said he will also ask the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) to investigate allegations that the officer owns a security company that renders VIP protection services, among other security duties.

“No police officer is allowed to be involved in security, alcohol or taxi industries. Community members are urged to report police officers who involve themselves in politics and dodgy businesses that compromise the integrity of the South African Police Service,” said Mkhwanazi.

