Two police officers and a driver of an overloaded taxi carrying 24 passengers were arrested on Saturday night in KwaZulu-Natal for drinking and driving.
MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso Duma warned that the zero tolerance, no nonsense and alufakwa campaign was being intensified by the province’s law enforcement officials.
He added that police officers and a senior public prosecutor being arrested for alleged drunk driving was a serious matter.
According to the department, the Road Traffic Inspectorate is responding with a “higher sense of urgency” to Duma's call for a total cleanup on the province's roads.
Ndabezinhle Sibiya, spokesperson for the department, said that with only two major multidisciplinary operations executed on Saturday night, 27 people were arrested for drinking and driving.
“Shockingly, a male police officer from Port Edward SAPS was arrested with an alcohol content six times over the legal limit.”
He said a female police officer from Southport police station in Port Shepstone was arrested with an alcohol content of 0.85mg/L, which is four times over the legal limit.
“In Ladysmith, RTI intercepted and arrested a drunk taxi driver with 24 passengers in his vehicle. This means that he overloaded his minibus taxi with eight people. His alcohol content was five times over the legal limit,” Sibiya said.
Duma said the department is firm and determined to protect innocent families who may have their lives ravaged and destroyed by heartless and reckless motorists.
“In particular, I have mandated the department to ensure that a comprehensive presentation is made before the justice, crime prevention and security cluster. This cluster has a responsibility to ensure that relevant departments work together to strengthen law enforcement, fight crime and guarantee national security for all citizens,” he said.
Two police officers and a taxi driver arrested for drunk driving in KZN
