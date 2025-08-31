South Africa

We won't complete repairs on Lillian Ngoyi by Monday — construction worker

31 August 2025 - 16:34
Lilian Ngoyi Street under construction after the July 2023 explosion.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Some of the workers racing against time to complete repairs on Lillian Ngoyi road in Johannesburg, which is scheduled to reopen on Monday after a gas explosion in 2023, are sceptical the work will be done in time.

When Sowetan visited the site in the Joburg CBD on Sunday afternoon, a construction worker, who asked not to be named, said he believed it was unlikely the project would be concluded by Monday as much work still needed to be done.

“The only thing that is left is to finish is the pavement, but to be honest with you, I don’t think that it [the road] would be open tomorrow.

“Maybe by Friday because we have to finish paving, then road marks, and then pack our stuff. We heard the Monday thing, but we don’t see it happening,” he said.

Workers were trying to meet the Monday deadline after failing to meet the original completion date of last Saturday.

Some of the business owners who have been waiting for two years for the repairs to be completed believed there was no way the remaining work could be completed in a few hours.

Gift Namazingi, who has been operating a business on Lillian Ngoyi Street for more than five years, said: “Maybe end of September, but honestly, they have been working. As you can see, the robots are now working, but they need to finish with the road, then they will remove their stuff.”

