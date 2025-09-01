Court hears how KZN chief 'paid hitman R75,000 to kill DA councillor'

The Howick magistrate's court on Monday heard explosive testimony on how the traditional leader of the Nxamalala tribal authority in Impendle, Inkosi Simphiwe Zuma, 55, allegedly paid R75,000 to a hitman, who has now turned state witness, to kill the Mngeni local municipality DA councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu.

Ndlovu and Zuma are related.

Zuma, with Thabani Masobho Hlongwa, 31, Khayelihle Shabalala, 31, and Thabo Mathonsi, 26, are charged with murdering Ndlovu.

Ndlovu was shot dead outside his home in December 2023 in front of his wife, two children and a nanny. His family have since abandoned the home outside eMpophomeni.

Senior prosecutor Lawrence Gcaba read into the record an explosive affidavit penned by political task team detective Sgt Delani Chamane. In the affidavit, the investigating officer identified Zuma as the mastermind of the murder plot.

Chamane said their investigations found that Zuma paid R75,000 to Zwelithini Buthelezi to kill Ndlovu. Buthelezi has now turned state witness.

Gcaba said a land dispute in Mpophomeni, near Howick, coupled with Ndlovu's stance against the rampant use of illegal electricity connections, was a possible motive for the murder.

Reading his affidavit in support of his bail application, Zuma's legal representative, advocate Sticks Mdlanga, said his client was married to a schoolteacher with whom he has two children, aged 17 and 22.

He has eight other children born out of wedlock and has pre-existing medical conditions, which include diabetes and a heart condition. He consults Dr SH Narain, his general practitioner. The lawyer placed on record that Zuma's income was a salary of R25,000, which he receives from the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs.

Zuma is presently on R25,000 bail for his alleged involvement in the murder of Qalokunye Zuma in January 2023.

Speaking on the sidelines of the court case, DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers said Zuma faces enormous and disturbing allegations.

“We have known this information for a while. Remember, we also appointed our investigators. The evidence of bank transfers and the tracking of cellphones placing people [at certain places]. We knew all of the evidence but were disappointed that it took the task team so long to get to this conclusion,” said Rodgers.

He called for bail to be refused and for the trial to get under way immediately.

The bail application continues.

