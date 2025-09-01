South Africa

Grieving mother finds justice as child's killer Phethe Simiao gets two life terms

'I will never get closure because he never explained why he did it'

01 September 2025 - 20:20 By Mmatumelo Lebjane
Phethe Simiao sentenced to two life terms
Image: Mmatumelo Lebjane

The mother of murdered six-year-old Amantle Samane has welcomed the lengthy sentence handed to killer Phethe Simiao.  

Simiao, a 25-year-old Mozambican welder, was convicted of kidnapping raping, and murdering the Soweto child in August last year. He was also charged with contravening immigration laws after it emerged he was in South Africa illegally.

Emotional mother Ntobizodwa Samane said though she still had questions she had hoped Simiao would answer, the sentence brought some solace. 

“I wish he could tell me what was going on in his mind. What did he see in her and why he did it — but that has not happened. I believe this sentence will stop other men from harming young children,” she said. 

The packed Johannesburg high court was tense on Monday before erupting in applause and song when judge William Karam handed down two life sentences to the child rapist and murderer.

Karam handed down life terms for rape and murder and two years each for kidnapping and immigration violations. The sentences will run concurrently.

Karam emphasised the brutality of the crimes, noting that children were “the most innocent and vulnerable members of society”. He said Simiao killed the little girl to conceal his crime after raping her, an act he described as “vicious and inexcusable”.

“The terror of being abducted, the confusion of having her clothing removed, the pain of penetration, and finally the horror of being choked — this court cannot overlook the cruelty inflicted on this child,” Karam said.

He added that the crime highlighted a national crisis: “Our society is sick and tired of the alarming frequency of rape of children.”

Simiao, who is married with a child aged 15 months, had no previous convictions. He pleaded guilty in August, admitting that he strangled Amantle to cover up the rape. In court, however, the judge questioned whether he was truly remorseful or simply regretful at being caught.

“There is a chasm between regret and remorse,” Karam said, quoting case law. He ruled that Simiao had failed to demonstrate genuine contrition, noting that his refusal to testify had left critical questions unanswered.

The most gut-wrenching testimony came from Amantle’s mother, who told the court how her family’s life had been shattered.

“My child was full of joy, always dancing,” she said, breaking down in tears. She described how her surviving four children had withdrawn from counselling and had now become rebellious. 

“I am happy with the sentencing even though it would not bring my child back,” she said. “Justice was served. My child will now rest in peace. But I will never get closure because he never explained why he did it.”

The crowd that filled the public gallery erupted in clapping and songs when the life terms were announced. One community member shouted, “We are really happy that justice is served.”

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the NPA welcomed the lengthy sentence, praising prosecutors for carrying “the heavy burdens of society” in their fight against violent crime.

She acknowledged, however, that while the courts consistently hand down life sentences, the cycle of child rape and murder remains unbroken. “The million-dollar question,” she said, “is whether these sentences are enough to deter would-be offenders.”

Thuli Ntuli, a Soweto resident who has been attending the trial from the start said was relieved at the outcome.

“I have been coming to court since the case began. I am happy with the outcome because men will now see that you cannot do wrong and not pay,” said Ntuli.

For Samane’s family, the sentence offered some relief, if not healing. “It’s enough,” the grieving mother said. “We cannot allow children to die at the hands of men.”

TimesLIVE

