No funds were paid towards Scorpion Kings concert, says NYDA

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) has clarified that no financial support was given towards its partnership with the music duo Scorpion Kings for a concert.
The Scorpion Kings, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, hosted one of the biggest amapiano concerts at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Friday.
The agency faced backlash for its partnership with the concert, with many raising concerns about alleged financial support for the concert while the country's youth struggle to receive support for initiatives.
The NYDA said no funds were paid towards the concert.
“The NYDA has entered a partnership with Scorpion Kings to expand opportunities for young people,” the agency said in a statement.
“The partnership with the Scorpion Kings is a non-financial collaboration aimed at creating opportunities for young people in the creative sector. The NYDA did not pay or provide financial support for the Scorpion Kings event.”
The agency said through its National Youth Services (NYS) it provides young people with experience and exposure in event management and other related functions, highlighting the importance of youth involvement in big events.
“The creative arts and entertainment sector is one of the fastest-growing contributors to the economy. However, it remains underdeveloped in terms of accessible pathways for youth. The NYS is working to bridge the gap.
“Through hands-on roles, NYS participants will gain valuable exposure, confidence and networks, while also demonstrating the discipline and capability of South Africa's youth to industry stakeholders. Their involvement highlights the importance of youth participation and strengthens the pipeline of future talent in the creative sector.”
According to the agency, more than 4,000 NYS participants are applying their skills to uplift communities, and more than 330 young artists are being supported to grow their talent through the Young Creatives Programme and the partnership with the department of sport, arts and culture.
“By engaging young people in event functions such as ushering, stage support and front of house operations, the NYS is helping to build technical and professional skills that extend across the arts, culture, and entertainment industries. This positions the NYS as a key enabler of entry level opportunities, giving participants the foundation to pursue careers in events, stage management, production, hospitality and beyond.”
TimesLIVE
No funds were paid towards Scorpion Kings concert, says NYDA
Image: Supplied
