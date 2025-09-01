South Africa

Satirical duo take on GBV crisis and ‘the rise of the manosphere’

01 September 2025 - 12:14
Hosts KG Mokgadi and Zoë Human tackle the gender-based violence epidemic with their trademark satirical edge, using a falling-chair meme to take the edge off grim statistics.
Image: Supplied

The gender-based violence (GBV) epidemic has found an unlikely spotlight in a new satirical broadcast.

Hosts KG Mokgadi and Zoë Human, in the latest episode of Politically Aweh titled “The Algorithm of Misogyny”, turn their lens on one of the country’s darkest realities: about seven women are murdered every day, giving South Africa one of the highest femicide rates in the world.

The duo offset grim statistics with humour, but their punchline lands hard: misogyny is mutating online, fuelled by algorithms, podcasts and influencers.

Human believes to understand the shocking levels of GBV we need to turn the spotlight onto men. 

From notorious UK/US influencer Andrew Tate declaring “never trust South African women” to local podcaster MacG fuelling the fire with his controversial comments about Minnie Dlamini, the Politically Aweh team set out to follow the pipeline: how young men searching YouTube for gym tips are served a side order of misogyny and how WhatsApp “shade rooms” can ruin teenage lives in hours.

Wessel van den Berg, senior advocacy officer at Equimundo, and social media law expert Emma Sadleir have revealed how South African boys are easy prey online when they want tips on fitness, dating and mental health. 

“They are being pulled into the ‘manosphere’, a sprawling network of online influencers and forums that cast women as the enemy, celebrate dominance and treat empathy as a weakness. But this isn’t only about memes and podcasts, it’s about real-world harm,” said Sadleir.

According to Sadlier, image-based violence, revenge porn leaks and online harassment are driving girls to despair, even suicide. Offline, South Africa's femicide and assault rates remain sky-high, while men face unaddressed trauma, suicide risk and social disconnection.

“Comrades, you can argue all you like, but the bottom line is women say they don’t feel safe around us,” said Mokgadi.

How algorithms are transforming the way we communicate

As social media platforms increasingly rely on algorithms to moderate content, online communities are changing how they speak to evade their censors.
News
1 month ago

The episode skewers everyone from politicians such as Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba who victim-blames (“Open your books and close your legs,” anyone?) to global grifters such as Tate monetising male rage through “Hustler’s University” and local podcasters who confuse misogyny for banter and Big Tech platforms that profit from hate while pretending to moderate it.

“Unemployment, male educational dropout, mental health crises, fatherlessness, legacies of apartheid and a failing economy. The pressures are real, but online rage merchants twist them into fuel for violence rather than solutions,” said Politically Aweh's Mahlodi Pesa.

It also highlights government efforts, from new GBV laws to talk about regulating podcasts, receiving the show’s trademark side eye. 

It asks whether South Africa will hold platforms accountable or simply produce more “strategic plans” while the algorithm keeps churning out hate.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘Adolescence’ TV drama exposes global issue of teenage violence

The TV drama “Adolescence” has shocked and captivated audiences around the world, providing what campaigners say is a rare opportunity to tackle the ...
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Many victims of femicide obtained protection orders before their murder, say experts

Ikageng Kgadile, who survived an alleged attempt on her life by her boyfriend, is scared that if he gets bail her life is in danger as a protection ...
News
8 hours ago

'No to hate crime': Cop and cousin who murdered lesbian activist are jailed

Refilwe Gift Malope knew and trusted her killers, a police officer and his cousin.
News
3 days ago

Women must use the G20 summit to press their priorities

Summits are often simply talk shops, but they can also produce tangible results, writes Nolitha Fakude.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

POLL | As women’s month ends, what’s your take on South Africa’s fight against GBV?

Do anti-GBV campaigns do any good?
News
6 days ago

Ex-boyfriend who repeatedly broke protection orders is jailed for 10 years

Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo praised the prosecution and investigators for their dedication to tackling gender-based ...
News
5 days ago

I'm doing it for the girlies, the vulgar drawings of Lily O'Farrell

The feminist cartoonist defines what Women's Day means to her, and talks to Andrea Nagel about feminism and her Instagram account VulgaDrawings
Lifestyle
2 years ago

Criminal, misogynistic world of 'involuntary celibates' explored by Berlinale film 'Manodrome'

South African director John Trengove explores radical ideology and extreme ideas of masculinity against a softer domestic space
World
2 years ago
