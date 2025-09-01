South Africa

Taxis can't have ranks everywhere and anywhere: Joburg mayor Dada Morero

'lllegal minibus taxi ranks are a problem that needs to be addressed'

01 September 2025 - 19:53
Koena Mashale Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero delivering a keynote address at the completion of phase one of the restoration of Lillian Ngoyi Street in the CBD.
Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero delivering a keynote address at the completion of phase one of the restoration of Lillian Ngoyi Street in the CBD.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Joburg mayor Dada Morero says the city is congested with illegal minibus taxi ranks and that the problem needs to be addressed.

Speaking at Lillian Ngoyi Street, which was supposed to be reopened on Monday after a gas explosion two years ago, Morero said taxis could not just open ranks anywhere they wanted.

“I want to ask the taxi associations to deal with illegal ranks in the city. We can’t have the ranks just being established everywhere,” said Morero. 

The chair of the Gauteng National Taxi Alliance in Joburg, Sabelo Moya, said the illegal ranks that were being established were due to challenges such as failing infrastructure.

I want to ask the taxi associations to deal with illegal ranks in the city. We can’t have them being established everywhere
Joburg mayor Dada Morero

“We’ have challenges because, number one, even the existing ranks are not conducive to use. Some are shaky, some have potholes.” 

Regarding the opening of the Johannesburg International Transport Interchange — designed to serve as a major node for long-distance and cross-border transport, with terminals for buses and taxis — Morero said: “Unfortunately, there are still some challenges between the long-distance [taxis] and the City of Johannesburg. So maybe that’s why there’s still a delay.

However, Moya said: “The interchange has been standing for more than four years now. Unfortunately, I’m not part of it, so I don’t know what’s the progress there. Yes, it will help us because if you go through Sauer Street [now Pixley ka Seme], especially in the morning, there’s chaos. So at least if they can open it, there will be a little bit of decongestion.”

Moya said the city should not have been in a rush to announce the reopening of Lillian Ngoyi Street as it was not yet complete.

“From what I have seen, there’s absolutely no parking there now. There’s just places where taxis can load and offload and then move. That’s what I saw. And the drainage system is not done yet, even the paving. There’s still some loose paving there.”

The city had billed the reopening of the road to happen on Monday but postponed it to September 12, saying the work was not yet complete.

SowetanLIVE

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. WATCH | Lillian Ngoyi Street to fully reopen on September 12 South Africa
  2. WATCH | Former MMC Kenny Kunene's post won't necessarily be filled by a PA ... South Africa
  3. Access to family graves 'with a click of a button at home' — Morero proposes ... Politics

Most read

  1. We won't complete repairs on Lillian Ngoyi by Monday — construction worker South Africa
  2. Univen student jumps from building after allegedly stabbing girlfriend to death South Africa
  3. No funds were paid towards Scorpion Kings concert, says NYDA South Africa
  4. KZN cop in hot water for 'involvement in politics' South Africa
  5. Valterra Platinum plans to start underground trial mining in late 2026 South Africa

Latest Videos

Car rams into Russian Consulate in Sydney’s eastern suburbs
The feisty Sharon on Generations tells all - actor and radio presenter Kagiso ...