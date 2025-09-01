South Africa

Two bystanders killed, five taxi passengers injured in CIT chaos

Robbers ram cash-carrying vehicle, causing collision with taxi

01 September 2025 - 19:36
Two bystanders were shot dea in a gun battle between security guards and robbers in Ekurhuleni.
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2

Police have warned the public to stay away from cash-in-transit robbery scenes and not attempt to collect money scattered after two bystanders were shot dead in a gun battle between security guards and robbers in Ekurhuleni. 

The CIT robbery took place on Monday just after midday, along Barry Marais Road in Dawn Park. 

Five taxi passengers were also injured in the melee.

The community should remain aware of their surroundings at all times and report any criminal activities on the SAPS Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111.
GP police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi

Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the chaos began when a silver Mercedes-Benz rammed a cash vehicle from behind, causing it to overturn onto a Toyota Quantum taxi carrying seven passengers.

“Five of the occupants sustained injuries and were given medical treatment while the other two escaped with no injuries,” Nevhuhulwi said.

She said about eight armed suspects then bombed the cash vehicle and made off with an undisclosed amount of money. A shoot-out broke out between the robbers and a nearby security company that responded to the attack.

“Two bystanders were caught in the crossfire and have been declared dead,” Nevhuhulwi said.

“Police urge the public not to approach scenes of CITs and also not to try to pick up money blown from the cash vehicles. The community should remain aware of their surroundings at all times and report any criminal activities on the SAPS Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111.”

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

SowetanLIVE

