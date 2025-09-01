In North Kivu, conflict has escalated significantly since April. AFC/M23 continues to make territorial gains in Masisi, Walikale and Lubero territories, capturing ground from local armed groups operating under the Wazalendo umbrella.
Violence dimming the lights of diplomacy in DRC — top UN Africa official
Rising levels of violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are “dimming the light of diplomacy”, a senior UN official warned, as what she called “a genuine ceasefire” doesn’t appear to be on the cards.
Martha Pobee, assistant secretary-general for Africa in the departments of political and peacebuilding affairs and peace operations, was updating the security council on developments in the troubled central African country, particularly its east where a Southern African regional bloc mission exited eight months ahead of its mandate finishing.
On the diplomatic front she informed the council of the June peace agreement signed in Washington, DC, between the DRC and Rwanda. This was followed by a declaration of principles between Kinshasa and the Congo River Alliance and 23 March Movement (M23). She said the DRC representative and AFC/M23 have been meeting again in Doha to “make way towards a full-fledged peace agreement”, cautioning, “the evolution of the security situation on the ground has not matched the progress achieved on the diplomatic front”.
The number of civilian casualties has risen dramatically. Humanitarian workers are risking their lives to provide limited assistance to a population whose needs continue to grow. Conflict-related sexual violence persists amid general indifference, while the forced recruitment of children continues, with thousands unable to go to school due to insecurity.
“Despite a relative lull in direct clashes, the parties continue to deploy troops and transfer weapons along the front lines,” security council members heard.
Military auditor in DRC seeks death penalty for former president Kabila
