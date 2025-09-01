South Africa

Violence dimming the lights of diplomacy in DRC — top UN Africa official

01 September 2025 - 07:27 By DefenceWeb
Members of the UN organisation stabilisation mission in the DRC secure the evacuation of non-essential UN staff in Goma on January 25 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Arlette Bashizi

Rising levels of violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are “dimming the light of diplomacy”, a senior UN official warned, as what she called “a genuine ceasefire” doesn’t appear to be on the cards.

Martha Pobee, assistant secretary-general for Africa in the departments of political and peacebuilding affairs and peace operations, was updating the security council on developments in the troubled central African country, particularly its east where a Southern African regional bloc mission exited eight months ahead of its mandate finishing.

On the diplomatic front she informed the council of the June peace agreement signed in Washington, DC, between the DRC and Rwanda. This was followed by a declaration of principles between Kinshasa and the Congo River Alliance and 23 March Movement (M23). She said the DRC representative and AFC/M23 have been meeting again in Doha to “make way towards a full-fledged peace agreement”, cautioning, “the evolution of the security situation on the ground has not matched the progress achieved on the diplomatic front”.

The number of civilian casualties has risen dramatically. Humanitarian workers are risking their lives to provide limited assistance to a population whose needs continue to grow. Conflict-related sexual violence persists amid general indifference, while the forced recruitment of children continues, with thousands unable to go to school due to insecurity.

“Despite a relative lull in direct clashes, the parties continue to deploy troops and transfer weapons along the front lines,” security council members heard.

Military auditor in DRC seeks death penalty for former president Kabila

The Democratic Republic of Congo's military auditor-general formally told a military court on Friday he is seeking the death penalty for former ...
News
1 week ago

In North Kivu, conflict has escalated significantly since April. AFC/M23 continues to make territorial gains in Masisi, Walikale and Lubero territories, capturing ground from local armed groups operating under the Wazalendo umbrella.

An estimated 319 civilians, including at least 48 women and 19 children, were killed by AFC/M23, backed by members of the Rwanda Defence Force, between July 9 and 21 in four villages in Rutshuru territory, in North Kivu, Pobee said, adding the killings were “the harrowing result” of a military campaign targeting traditional strongholds of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda.

“During the operations, health centres and infrastructure was destroyed, villages burned, crops confiscated and many civilians forced to flee or work as labourers against their will,” she said.

In North Kivu and Ituri provinces, the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) continues to pose a major threat to civilians. About 185 civilians, including children, have been killed since the beginning of July. Hundreds were kidnapped over the same period. After the Komanda massacre of June 27, which claimed 43 lives, including 19 women and nine children, ADF continues “to perpetrate killings daily”. Between August 11 and 18 , in the Grand Nord territory of North Kivu, ADF killed about 50 civilians, including seven women and two children.

“It is paramount to strengthen coordination between the peace initiatives under way,” Pobee noted, adding the UN organisation stabilisation mission in DRC remains committed to leveraging its expertise in support of all ongoing peace efforts.

Pobee said: “At this critical juncture for the DRC and the region, it is vital that the council place its full weight behind peace efforts.”

Delegates commended ongoing mediation efforts of the US, Qatar and the AU, emphasising “there is no military solution to the Great Lakes conflict”.

DefenceWeb

READ MORE:

IN PICS | Congolese triathlete's 6,000km pedal for peace in Africa

Three months and about 6,000km from home, Congolese triathlete Miguel Masaisai arrived in Cape Town with a simple but powerful message: he cycled all ...
News
2 weeks ago

Rwanda rejects accusations allied M23 rebels in DRC massacred civilians

Rwanda on Friday rejected accusations that Kigali-backed M23 rebels massacred hundreds of people in the east of Democratic Republic of Congo in July, ...
News
1 week ago

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels massacred civilians in DRC: Human Rights Watch

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels killed at least 140 people in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo in July, Human Rights Watch said in a report on Wednesday.
News
1 week ago

DRC army battles convicted war criminal Lubanga's CPR militia

Heavy clashes erupted this week between the Democratic Republic of Congo's army and a militia founded by a war criminal convicted at the ...
News
1 week ago

IN PICS | Inside the mine that feeds the tech world — and funds DRC rebels

Activity in Rubaya begins before dawn, when thousands descend on the pits cut into the rolling hills of North Kivu province, where many toil in ...
Africa
2 weeks ago

DRC army and M23 rebels trade blame over clashes, troop buildup

The Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) army on Tuesday accused Rwanda-backed rebels of carrying out multiple attacks in eastern DRC which it said ...
News
2 weeks ago
