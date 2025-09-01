WATCH | Former MMC Kenny Kunene's post won't necessarily be filled by a PA member — Morero

“I am the acting MMC for transport until we have concluded the matter, but I didn’t want to make this a political matter today,” Morero said from Lillian Ngoyi Street in the Johannesburg CBD on Monday.
The street, formerly known as Bree Street, was meant to reopen on Monday after renovations following a devastating gas explosion under the road two years ago.
“Today [Monday] is about the road. An explosion happened and the city acted urgently, the city ensured there were systems in place, we appointed contractors and there were challenges but now it is done,” said Morero.
However, the reopening has been postponed to September 12.
Image: Antonio Muchave
Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero says the vacant transport MMC position does not belong to any particular party. PA member Kenny Kunene resigned as transport MMC and as a councillor 37 days ago after a backlash over his alleged association with Katiso “KT” Molefe, the alleged mastermind behind DJ Sumbody's murder.
“There is no political party that owns the MMC [portfolio] or a department,” Morero said. “That is a decision [appointment] made through a consultative process and at the right time we will make the right announcement about who will be in that portfolio.
