South Africa

WATCH | Former MMC Kenny Kunene's post won't necessarily be filled by a PA member — Morero

01 September 2025 - 16:06
Koena Mashale Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero.
Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero says the vacant transport MMC position does not belong to any particular party.  PA member Kenny Kunene resigned as transport MMC and as a councillor 37 days ago after a backlash over his alleged association with Katiso “KT” Molefe, the alleged mastermind behind DJ Sumbody's murder.

“There is no political party that owns the MMC [portfolio] or a department,” Morero said. “That is a decision [appointment] made through a consultative process and at the right time we will make the right announcement about who will be in that portfolio.

“I am the acting MMC for transport until we have concluded the matter, but I didn’t want to make this a political matter today,” Morero said from Lillian Ngoyi Street in the Johannesburg CBD on Monday.

The street, formerly known as Bree Street, was meant to reopen on Monday after renovations following a devastating gas explosion under the road two years ago.

“Today [Monday] is about the road. An explosion happened and the city acted urgently, the city ensured there were systems in place, we appointed contractors and there were challenges but now it is done,” said Morero.

However, the reopening has been postponed to September 12.

SowetanLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | Lillian Ngoyi Street to fully reopen on September 12

Lilian Ngoyi Street, which was damaged by a gas explosion two years ago, will only be opened for full access on September 12 as contractors still ...
News
9 hours ago

Kenny Kunene resigns as Joburg councillor and transport MMC

Suspended Patriotic Alliance deputy and City of Johannesburg MMC for transport Kenny Kunene has resigned as a councillor with immediate effect.
Politics
1 month ago

‘It’s a police matter’: mayor Morero washes his hands of Kunene’s saga

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero says the city cannot investigate allegations linking former transport MMC Kenny Kunene to murder suspect Katiso “KT” ...
Politics
1 month ago

‘I can’t afford to pay rent’: how Lilian Ngoyi Street collapse led to closure of businesses

Amid drawn-out delays, the City of Johannesburg council speaker conducted an oversight visit to assess the restoration work
News
3 months ago

Unrepaired Lilian Ngoyi St stifles Octodec’s retail sales

The Reit is making efforts to retain tenants until the road, affected by a gas explosion, is repaired
Business
9 months ago

WATCH | Morero vows to speed up repairs to Lilian Ngoyi Street

The second phase of construction was expected to be completed by June 30 2026. However, Joburg mayor Dada Morero has vowed to push for a faster ...
Politics
11 months ago

JRA appointing new contractor to fix Lilian Ngoyi Street

Second phase of construction only expected to be completed by June 30 2026 after agreement with initial contractor terminated on August 14
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Why Kenny Kunene’s 'young journalist' couldn't run with 'KT' Molefe arrest story Politics
  2. PA vows to defend Ramaphosa against DA’s possible motion of no confidence Politics
  3. WATCH | Lillian Ngoyi Street to fully reopen on September 12 South Africa

Most read

  1. We won't complete repairs on Lillian Ngoyi by Monday — construction worker South Africa
  2. Univen student jumps from building after allegedly stabbing girlfriend to death South Africa
  3. No funds were paid towards Scorpion Kings concert, says NYDA South Africa
  4. KZN cop in hot water for 'involvement in politics' South Africa
  5. Valterra Platinum plans to start underground trial mining in late 2026 South Africa

Latest Videos

Car rams into Russian Consulate in Sydney’s eastern suburbs
The feisty Sharon on Generations tells all - actor and radio presenter Kagiso ...