WATCH | Lillian Ngoyi Street to fully reopen on September 12
The delay is due to final matters relating to the sidewalks
Image: Antonio Muchave
Lilian Ngoyi Street, which was damaged by a gas explosion two years ago, will only be opened for full access on September 12 as contractors still need to finalise matters relating to sidewalks on the street.
This is despite the City of Joburg having said it would be open on Monday.
Joburg mayor Dada Morero said by September 12, everyone will have full access as contractors will finish dealing with a few problems.
“There’s a few things [that] still need to be done. So, we will open the road. However the contractors need to finalise matters on the sidewalk and on September 12 all cars and pedestrians will have full access. We have officially completed the project. It’s just a few matters on the sidewalks and you can come and drive on the road,” he said.
According to Morero, the completion of phase one cost the city R82m.
“R110m has been allocated for work package 1 in the Phase 2 of the project, which will begin immediately. We believe that we should be able to conclude work package 2 of phase 2 by August 2026,” he said.
Zweli Nyathi, CEO of Joburg Roads Agency, said the explosion gave them an opportunity to check underneath the city, something they had not been able to do before.
“We never had an opportunity to check what is underneath, and this project gave us an opportunity to relook at the city and the infrastructure that is underneath, so that we can be proactive in future. This was a learning curve. I remember in the beginning, when we started fixing Lillian Ngoyi, there were so many critics saying, this will never be fixed, this and that, but here we are today. With all the challenges, the rain, and other things, here we are today, we are standing on top of the road,” he said.
