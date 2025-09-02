2019 killings linked to Bontle murder suspect

The community searched for her and her body was found mutilated in bush not far from her home.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has pinned the 2019 killings of two young girls on their neighbour Ntombikayise Ngwenya, who faces a murder charge in connection with another child's death.
In a dramatic twist in the Mpumalanga High Court on Monday, where Ngwenya appeared with two co-accused for Bontle Mashiyane's murder in Mganduzweni in 2022, the state said it had enough evidence against her for the 2019 killings of two Qibi cousins — Nontokozo, 7, and Silindile, 6.
Ngwenya was appearing in court for the 2022 matter with her serial offender boyfriend Collen Hlongwane and her neighbour Thapelo Ngomane.
NPA Mpumalanga spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the state was ready to proceed with the trial but Ngwenya's defence asked for time to familiarise themselves with the double murder charges.
“The double murder charges have been added to the same [Bontle's] indictment. We have amended the indictment which they [the defence] have,” said Nyuswa.
In June 2019, Sowetan reported that pastor Bheki Malomane, 36, and his nephew Wonder Mbuyane, 24, were beaten and set alight by residents of Mganduzweni village near White River after they were accused of raping and killing the Qibi girls two months earlier.
Their houses were torched after a local traditional healer, who was consulted by the community, told them Malomane and Mbuyane were involved in the murder of the Qibi cousins.
Police said at the time the duo had nothing to do with the children's murder.
Three years after the Qibi cousins' murder, Bontle, 6, went missing.
Image: MANDLA KHOZA
The community searched for her and her body was found mutilated in bush not far from her home.
Bontle's home is adjacent to that of the Qibis.
Ngwenya, Hlongwane, Ngomane, sangoma Samuel Tsela and his son Philasande were arrested for Bontle's murder.
However, in August 2023, charges of kidnapping, rape and murder were provisionally withdrawn against Tsela.
In November 2023, the community of Mataffin, Mbombela, beat him up and set him alight.
He had been renting a house after his home in Mganduzweni was set alight following his arrest for Bontle's murder.
Charges against Philasande were later withdrawn.
Hlongwane was previously released twice on parole for attempted murder he committed in 2008 and a 2013 murder.
After his arrest for Bontle's killing, the department of correctional services said his parole would be revoked.
Bontle's mother Permission Seipane on Monday said she was not happy.
“We came here to see justice being served for my daughter and the postponements delay justice, but we have no choice [but] to accept it with bitter hearts.”
The trial is set to start on March 2 2026.
