Blacktrotters Afrika deny workplace abuse claims by former employees

A number of former employees of travel agency Blacktrotters Afrika have issued a public call for an investigation into what they describe as serious and ongoing concerns about the company’s operations, labour practices and workplace culture.
Blacktrotters Afrika has vehemently denied all the allegations against it.
CEO Refiloe Tsakatsa said the company had reason to believe the allegations were being fuelled by individuals with personal grievances, including some who were dismissed following due process for non-performance and misconduct.
“Instead of moving forward constructively, they have chosen to engage in a smear campaign, amplifying false narratives on digital platforms to tarnish the reputation of our company,” Tsakatsa said.
In a statement, about 16 former employees alleged that they were dismissed unfairly and did not receive outstanding salaries or commissions, despite written assurances from management that payment would be made.
Several former staff members also claimed they discovered they were never registered for UIF or declared to Sars, despite monthly deductions appearing on payslips.
They stated that no records existed with the department of employment and labour or Sars, raising concerns of potential noncompliance and misappropriation.
“These claims, if substantiated, raise significant questions about compliance with South African labour law and workplace safety,” they said.
One former employee, who asked not to be named, said: “A lot of us only found out about the missing UIF deductions after being dismissed. Speaking for myself, I did approach the department of employment and labour after my dismissal, but they were of little help.”
The former employees reported that they were discouraged from raising grievances, with some describing a culture of intimidation and scapegoating when operational issues occurred.
In response, Tsakatsa said she had noted with deep concern the circulation of false, misleading and defamatory allegations being spread by a small group of disgruntled former employees and former clients.
“These allegations, ranging from unpaid salaries and tax noncompliance to fabricated misconduct claims are not only baseless and malicious, but also part of a co-ordinated smear campaign aimed at discrediting the reputation of our company and its leadership. We take these matters seriously,” Tsakatsa said.
Blacktrotters said it had already engaged independent legal counsel and referred elements of these allegations to the relevant authorities, including the department of employment and labour and Sars.
“Where necessary, we will also pursue legal action against individuals propagating falsehoods that harm our brand, our people and our stakeholders.”
On the allegation concerning employee salaries and commissions, Tsakatsa said all employees were paid in line with contractual agreements.
“Claims of unpaid salaries or commissions are unfounded.”
She said payslips were issued on every salary run, without exception. Tsakatsa said no individual had come forward with verified proof of outstanding payments, and names have not been provided to substantiate the allegations.
She said Blacktrotters was fully compliant with UIF and Sars regulations and all deductions made from staff salaries were declared and paid over to the relevant authorities.
On allegations of intimidation or discouragement from raising grievances, she said these were without merit.
“We have clear structures in place, including line managers and HR processes, for employees to raise concerns safely.”
The company said it strongly rejected claims of harassment against its leadership.
“One historic client matter was escalated to an independent law firm, which thoroughly investigated and found no basis for the allegations. The complainant later withdrew her statement.”
Tsakatsa said Blacktrotters maintained a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and misconduct of any kind.
“As CEO, I take full accountability for ensuring that Blacktrotters operates with integrity, complies with South African labour law and upholds workplace safety standards. We remain open to independent verification by relevant authorities.”
