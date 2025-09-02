South Africa

Defence in Meyiwa trial wants postponement 'to consult witnesses'

One of the accused lost his bid to have charges against him withdrawn

02 September 2025 - 19:06
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The five accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial consulting advocate Thulani Mngomezulu in the North Gauteng high court. Mngomezulu later died. File photo.
ACCUSED The five accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial consulting advocate Thulani Mngomezulu in the North Gauteng high court. Mngomezulu later died. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has asked the court to postpone the matter for two weeks, to allow them time to consult witnesses they plan to call.

Advocate Charles Mnisi, representing Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Mthobisi Mncube, told the court he had witnesses he needed to consult. 

He said some are in Gauteng and some are in other provinces.

On Tuesday, one of the accused, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, lost his bid to have charges against him discharged after bringing a section 174 discharge application at the end of the state's case, arguing the charges against him should be dropped, citing a lack of independent evidence linking him to the murder, conspiracy to murder or commit robbery.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng found there was prima facie evidence that needed to be addressed.

'Maphisa has a case to answer in Senzo Meyiwa's murder': Pretoria court

The Pretoria high court has ruled against an application for discharge by Mthokoziseni Maphisa, one of five men accused of murdering footballer Senzo ...
News
7 hours ago

Meyiwa was fatally shot at the family home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in October 2014. The occupants of the house at the time claimed Meyiwa was killed by one of two intruders who barged into the home and demanded cellphones and money.

Maphisa, Mthobisi Mncube, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are on trial for Meyiwa's murder. The state alleges they acted in furtherance of a common purpose. They have all pleaded not guilty.

In the state's case, lead investigator Brig Bongani Gininda told the court all five accused actively participated in the planning and execution of the contractual murder.

Gininda said evidence indicated the planning of the offence and that a gathering took place after the incident at a Vosloorus hostel. He said his investigations revealed that Meyiwa was murdered as a contractual assassination or hit rather than a robbery gone wrong.

Sibiya and Ntanzi's confessions allegedly implicated Khumalo in the murder.

Gininda also testified that communication records between Khumalo and her sister showed that as early as 2013, she wanted to get rid of Meyiwa.

He said there was a warrant of arrest out for Khumalo, but it was never executed as the National Prosecuting Authority decided otherwise.

Mncube has been fingered as the gunman, while Ntanzi has been fingered as the tall intruder.

Top ballistics expert Lt-Col Chris Mangena told the court that the murder weapon, a 9mm pistol belonging to Mncube, was also used to kill Alexandra taxi boss Reggie Mohlala in January 2015.

The matter has been postponed to September 22 for the defence to prepare.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

WATCH | Meyiwa murder trial continues

The five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the dock at the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
News
10 hours ago

Phone message suggests KZN chief is implicated in DA councillor's murder

Anonymous caller alleges the chief had tried to pay R100,000 to one of his co-accused not to implicate him in the murder
News
17 hours ago

'l'm shocked to be singled out in Tebogo Thobejane's attempted murder case' — Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala

Controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala says he is shocked to be linked to the attempted murder of 'Muvhango' actress Teboho Thobejane.
News
8 hours ago

2019 killings linked to Bontle murder suspect

The National Prosecuting Authority has pinned the 2019 killings of two young girls on their neighbour Ntombikayise Ngwenya, who faces a murder charge ...
News
10 hours ago

Guard tells how shots rang out on night Fort Hare VC’s bodyguard was killed

A security guard at the home of University of Fort Hare vice-chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu has described the terrifying moments leading up to the ...
News
8 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Taxis can't have ranks everywhere and anywhere: Joburg mayor Dada Morero South Africa
  2. No funds were paid towards Scorpion Kings concert, says NYDA South Africa
  3. Woman collapses, dies after hearing nephew shot dead, allegedly by a cop South Africa
  4. Court hears how KZN chief 'paid hitman R75,000 to kill DA councillor' South Africa
  5. We won't complete repairs on Lillian Ngoyi by Monday — construction worker South Africa

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep105 | BYD Dolphin, GWM Ora, Mahindra Pik Up, Nissan Qashqai, ...
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 02 September 2025