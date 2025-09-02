Defence in Meyiwa trial wants postponement 'to consult witnesses'

Meyiwa was fatally shot at the family home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in October 2014. The occupants of the house at the time claimed Meyiwa was killed by one of two intruders who barged into the home and demanded cellphones and money.

Maphisa, Mthobisi Mncube, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are on trial for Meyiwa's murder. The state alleges they acted in furtherance of a common purpose. They have all pleaded not guilty.

In the state's case, lead investigator Brig Bongani Gininda told the court all five accused actively participated in the planning and execution of the contractual murder.

Gininda said evidence indicated the planning of the offence and that a gathering took place after the incident at a Vosloorus hostel. He said his investigations revealed that Meyiwa was murdered as a contractual assassination or hit rather than a robbery gone wrong.

Sibiya and Ntanzi's confessions allegedly implicated Khumalo in the murder.

Gininda also testified that communication records between Khumalo and her sister showed that as early as 2013, she wanted to get rid of Meyiwa.

He said there was a warrant of arrest out for Khumalo, but it was never executed as the National Prosecuting Authority decided otherwise.

Mncube has been fingered as the gunman, while Ntanzi has been fingered as the tall intruder.

Top ballistics expert Lt-Col Chris Mangena told the court that the murder weapon, a 9mm pistol belonging to Mncube, was also used to kill Alexandra taxi boss Reggie Mohlala in January 2015.

The matter has been postponed to September 22 for the defence to prepare.

TimesLIVE