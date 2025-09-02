South Africa

‘Digital dignity is a human right’ — deputy justice minister says the law will be firm on cyberbullies

02 September 2025 - 13:40
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Deputy minister of justice and constitutional development Andries Nel says his department will stand firm on cyberbullying.
Deputy minister of justice and constitutional development Andries Nel says his department will stand firm on cyberbullying.
Image: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

Deputy justice and constitutional development minister Andries Nel has raised concern about the dangers of cyberbullying and the harm it causes to youth.

“One of the most concerning trends we face is cyberbullying in schools. Children are more connected than ever with social media, messaging platforms and chat rooms shaping their interactions,” said Nel.

“This digital exposure also creates risks. The psychological harm caused by cyberbullying is often devastating, amplified by its public nature. In the most tragic cases, and South Africa has not been immune, it has contributed to young people taking their own lives. This is why education, vigilance and early intervention are essential.”

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research reported children are more prone to online harassment than adults as a 2021 survey of 200 South African parents found more than half reported their children had been victims of cyberbullying.

Cyberbullying is broadly defined as using electronic communication to harass, threaten, humiliate or stalk another person.

The South African Society of Psychiatrists (Sasop) previously warned excessive screen time is fuelling a youth mental health crisis. South Africans are among the world’s heaviest screen users, with adults spending more than nine hours and 37 minutes a day on smartphones. Nearly a third of waking hours are spent scrolling, swiping and tapping, with social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok dominating usage. Psychiatrist and Sasop member Prof Renata Schoeman called on adults to model healthier digital behaviour for their children.

 “We cannot expect children to moderate their screen time when they see adults constantly glued to their phones.”

Children's mental health harmed by excessive screen time: help for parents

South Africans spend more time on screens than almost any other nation and the obsession is fuelling a mental health crisis among children and ...
News
2 months ago

Nel said South Africa’s legal framework has adapted to address online abuse.

“The Cybercrimes Act is groundbreaking in its focus on harmful online behaviour. It makes it a criminal offence to disclose intimate images without consent and recognises dignity must be protected online as much as offline.”

He added liability extends beyond the original perpetrator to those who reshare abusive content.

The Protection from Harassment Act also allows victims to apply for protection orders, empowering courts to compel service providers to disclose the identities of offenders.

Nel said victims can pursue civil remedies and criminal charges such as assault or crimen injuria.

“These laws send a powerful and clear message. Online abuse will not be tolerated,” said Nel.

“While strong laws are vital, legislation is not enough. We must collectively as government, labour, civil society, communities and educators, educate communities about rights and responsibilities online, raise awareness among parents, teachers and young people and build responsive systems that are accessible and survivor-centred.

“Digital dignity is not a luxury, it's a human right. Every woman has the right to exist without fear, to speak, to connect, to lead and to thrive. So let us all collectively commit to building a digital world where justice is swift, dignity is protected and every woman and child is safe,” he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Laws can’t be cast in stone — they must evolve and improve

Law reform is how we ensure that our constitution’s promise remains alive: a living document reflected in laws that serve society’s evolving needs, ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Justice DG Doc Mashabane disciplined for Madlanga commission delays

Justice and constitutional development department deputy director-general responsible for ICT Jabu Hlatshwayo has been suspended after the Madlanga ...
Politics
1 week ago

ANDRIES NEL | Justice at the border: SA’s resolve to end human trafficking

Trafficking in people is a grave violation of human rights and a global crime that ensnares thousands of victims every year, writes Andries Nel.
Opinion & Analysis
4 weeks ago

Crime continues to rise, Stats SA report shows

Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke says housebreaking has been the most prevalent household crime over the past year
News
6 days ago

WATCH | Justice minister Kubayi on Madlanga inquiry postponement

Justice and constitutional development minister Mmamoloko Kubayi is briefing the media on Tuesday regarding the postponement of the Madlanga ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No funds were paid towards Scorpion Kings concert, says NYDA South Africa
  2. Taxis can't have ranks everywhere and anywhere: Joburg mayor Dada Morero South Africa
  3. Woman collapses, dies after hearing nephew shot dead, allegedly by a cop South Africa
  4. Court hears how KZN chief 'paid hitman R75,000 to kill DA councillor' South Africa
  5. We won't complete repairs on Lillian Ngoyi by Monday — construction worker South Africa

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep105 | BYD Dolphin, GWM Ora, Mahindra Pik Up, Nissan Qashqai, ...
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 02 September 2025