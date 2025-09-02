South Africa

Five Chatsworth school pupils stabbed in racially charged attack

The incident involved a parent and former pupils from the school

02 September 2025 - 13:12 By Lwazi Hlangu
A clash at a Chatsworth school soccer field escalated later into a violent attack in which five pupils were stabbed. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A standoff on a soccer pitch escalated into a racially charged stabbing at a high school in Chatsworth, KwaZulu-Natal, sparking renewed demands for communities to take a more active role in school safety.

The KZN education department said five pupils were stabbed at Glenover Secondary School on Friday when a clash between two pupils during the soccer game later escalated into a broader conflict with racial undertones.

The school then suspended four pupils who were directly involved.

“However after school hours, the situation took a dangerous turn when a group consisting of a parent and former learners — none of whom were involved in the initial incident — violently confronted and assaulted some learners,” the department said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

Five pupils — four African and an Indian — were stabbed, and police and the school's private security were summoned. 

“We are gravely concerned this violence was racially motivated and aggravated by adults who should be setting an example of tolerance, peace and restraint. Glenover Secondary School condemns in the strongest terms all forms of racial violence, discrimination and conduct that incites division,” the school said in a statement.

“It is deeply disheartening that parents and ex-learners were involved in escalating this violence, undermining the school’s efforts to maintain a safe and inclusive learning environment.”

The school also disputed claims it had not taken immediate action to dissolve the situation.

It urged parents to provide proper guidance and instil discipline in children at home before they get to school, emphasising the values of respect, tolerance and non-violence.

“We urgently call on all parents to work with us to restore peace and stability. Today our Grade 12 learners continue with intensive trial examination preparation, while grades 8 to 11 prepare for their third-term assessments. Any disruption to teaching and learning will compromise the education and future of your children.

“We therefore ask all parents: do not take matters into your own hands, do not incite violence, and do not endanger your child. Allow the school and the authorities to manage the situation. Your support is more important now than ever.”

Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka said: “We are appalled by the criminal behaviour of certain community members alleged to be fuelling violence at Glenover Secondary School. We will stand firmly with the principal, management team, SGB (school governing body) and the police to ensure this racial conflict is swiftly resolved and that schools remain safe spaces for teaching and learning.”

TimesLIVE

