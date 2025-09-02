Matlala said the charges against him are baseless.
“I have been informed I will face charges of attempted murder, conspiracy and money laundering related to three police dockets. I'll report that all these charges are baseless and lacking substance. I deny the allegations. I challenge the state to demonstrate by way of evidence that I was directly or indirectly involved in the commission of these crimes.”
Matlala, who is married, said he was in a 13-month relationship with Thobejane, which ended cordially.
“I ended the relationship about September 2021. At the time of the alleged incident I was no longer in an intimate relationship with the victim.
“She contacted me on several occasions asking for help, as I am in the security industry. She reached out to me from October 2023, after that shooting, and continued to contact me into 2024. She was asking for my help and protection.
“I could not assist her because the matter was already under police investigation and she had mentioned a number of individuals whom she suspected of being involved in ordering her shooting. I did not want to compromise the police investigations.
“I invite the state to confirm this aspect with the victim and advise it to refrain from suggesting I contacted her, directly or indirectly, in any instance related to this case. Otherwise it may later be alleged that I interfered with her during the course of this matter,” he said.
The case has adjourned until September 8.
SowetanLIVE
'l'm shocked to be singled out in Tebogo Thobejane's attempted murder case' — Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala
Image: Antonio Muchave
Controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala says he is shocked to be linked to the attempted murder of Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane.
He said Thobejane had approached him for help and protection after the shooting.
Matlala submitted an affidavit to the Alexandra magistrate's court during his bail application on Tuesday.
“I am shocked at the reasons I have been singled out and charged for this incident, while none of the other people she mentioned in mainstream and social media — as those she suspected of being involved in her shooting — have been charged. Whether she was the targeted victim or whether it was the other occupants of that vehicle, it does not make sense to me that I would be associated with her shooting.”
Thobejane, his former girlfriend, was travelling with a friend on the N1 in 2023 when they were shot at. While Thobejane sustained a foot wound, the friend sustained a serious spinal cord injury and was in hospital for months.
‘I survived targeted shooting’: Tebogo Thobejane launches foundation to fight online abuse and GBV
Matlala said the charges against him are baseless.
“I have been informed I will face charges of attempted murder, conspiracy and money laundering related to three police dockets. I'll report that all these charges are baseless and lacking substance. I deny the allegations. I challenge the state to demonstrate by way of evidence that I was directly or indirectly involved in the commission of these crimes.”
Matlala, who is married, said he was in a 13-month relationship with Thobejane, which ended cordially.
“I ended the relationship about September 2021. At the time of the alleged incident I was no longer in an intimate relationship with the victim.
“She contacted me on several occasions asking for help, as I am in the security industry. She reached out to me from October 2023, after that shooting, and continued to contact me into 2024. She was asking for my help and protection.
“I could not assist her because the matter was already under police investigation and she had mentioned a number of individuals whom she suspected of being involved in ordering her shooting. I did not want to compromise the police investigations.
“I invite the state to confirm this aspect with the victim and advise it to refrain from suggesting I contacted her, directly or indirectly, in any instance related to this case. Otherwise it may later be alleged that I interfered with her during the course of this matter,” he said.
The case has adjourned until September 8.
SowetanLIVE
READ MORE:
DJ Sumbody investigators were threatened, followed
Guns used in DJ Sumbody murder linked to at least 10 cases, say police
Vusi Matlala drops bail bid in attempted murder case, wife out on R20k
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos