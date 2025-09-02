South Africa

Mom claims lawyer is withholding her divorce settlement funds

Legal Practice Council sets hearing for next week

02 September 2025 - 15:56
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
The woman said she has not received a cent from her more than R130,000 divorce settlement.
Image: 123RF

A woman whose divorce was finalised in 2022 has lodged a complaint against her lawyer, accusing her of failing to pay out her divorce settlement.

Sibongile* told the Legal Practice Council (LPC) she believed her attorney Fhatuwani Moila has misused the funds. 

Sibongile said she has not received a cent from her more than R130,000 divorce settlement. “This matter has been dragging on for a long time. My heart has been sore since 2022 and I still do not have the money. I have not had any communication with her,” Sibongile told Sowetan.

“I am hoping to get what is mine. She handled the divorce with professionalism and everything went smoothly, but when it came to paying what is due to me, then she changed.”

In her complaint to the LPC, Sibongile said she did not doubt her lawyer “illegally used my money for her own benefit; that is the reason she cannot show any proof of my money's whereabouts”.

I am hoping to get what is mine. She handled the divorce with professionalism and everything went smoothly, but when it came to paying what is due to me, then she changed.
Sibongile*, complainant

The LPC confirmed to Sowetan that it was investigating the matter. 

LPC spokesperson Kabelo Letebele said the matter has been set down for a meeting to be held on September 9.

In her written response to the complaint sent to the LPC, which Sowetan has seen, Moila said she was first approached in 2021 by Sibongile’s pastor to assist with the divorce.

She said she initially declined to take the case because Sibongile had no money to cover her legal fees, but later agreed, given the circumstances.

“I denied the request as she did not have any money and I knew she wouldn't be able to cover fees, but I agreed after looking at her situation. We entered into a contingency fee agreement which we both signed as per the agreed terms.”

According to Moila, the divorce was finalised on January 6 2022. The lawyer confirmed R168,000 was paid into her business account while she awaited the pension fund payout, which she said was delayed.

Moila alleged she received phone calls from Sibongile’s ex-husband’s attorney and pastor, claiming Sibongile had refused to take back her two minor children after holiday visits to their father.

“I was informed her reasons are that she does not have money after misusing her children's maintenance money on her family, paid to her on December 31 2021.

“The issue of Sibongile refusing to take the children back after their visit to the father continued on four other occasions when I would get calls on Sunday evenings throughout 2022. This has affected the children negatively and I was informed they would often cry for their mother.”

Moila also accused Sibongile of misusing her children’s maintenance and pension funds.

“When the pension fund money was paid to her I advised her to invest it for the children as she was not working and had no other source of income. Instead, she splashed the money on her mother (given R30,0000) and siblings (buying expensive clothes and phones).

“When I raised the issue, she started sending threatening messages and phone calls to my cellphone and office number,” she said.

Sibongile has, however, rejected these claims. “[She] failed to pay me, indicating she has invested it for six months. Six months has elapsed but nothing [has been] paid to me to date.

“I have never intimidated her, but I have asked about my outstanding money, something she was not happy about for her own reasons. She was the one intimidating me after asking for my money. I also have WhatsApp messages and recordings where she was intimidating me,” Sibongile said.

Moila did not respond to calls and text messages from Sowetan sent to her on Monday. 

*Her name was withheld to protect the identity of her children

‘Am I a makoti?’ — lawyer uses TikTok to explain marriage and divorce laws

In one of her TikTok videos, she explains that even if a man has not paid the full amount of lobola, if all the requirements for a valid customary ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

King Misuzulu makes peace with sister after 'ugly fight' over land and lobola

Embattled Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has appeased his ancestors and smoked the peace pipe with his sister, Princess Nomkhosi, after an ugly ...
News
1 week ago

Asavela gets candid about divorce and co-parenting

'It was one of the hardest periods of my life.'
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Comedian Justice Kubheka confirms he and his wife to split after 10 years of marriage

Comedian Justice Kubheka has confirmed that his decade-long marriage to wife Zama Kubheka has ended.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Luxury Umhlanga property to go under the hammer as divorce gets ugly

Wife says her estranged husband tried to put himself in a better position to secure primary residence of their child
News
1 month ago
