South Africa

Pupil injured during protest at school in Soshanguve

Allegations of misconduct are being taken seriously by education dept, which has removed a school principal

02 September 2025 - 17:43
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The education department is aware of the situation at Tiyelelani Secondary School which led to pupils protesting, and has taken measures to address it. Stock photo.
The education department is aware of the situation at Tiyelelani Secondary School which led to pupils protesting, and has taken measures to address it. Stock photo.
Image: SAMORN TARAPAN/123rf.com

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane has called for calm after disruptions by pupils at Tiyelelani Secondary School and surrounding schools in Soshanguve, Tshwane, on Tuesday.

Pupils embarked on a protest during schooling hours, moving between schools in the Block L area of Soshanguve, which led to disruptions and damage to property. A pupil was injured and rushed to a nearby clinic for medical attention.

“The department is aware of the serious allegations at Tiyelelani Secondary School, which led to learners protesting.

“These include allegations of an educator who sexually assaulted a learner and a bus driver who has an inappropriate relationship with a girl learner,” Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

It is also alleged the school principal failed to act on these allegations after they were reported to him by pupils.

“The (department) views these allegations in a very serious light and has since launched an urgent enquiry to establish the facts and which will guide the appropriate action. The police are also investigating these allegations.”

The department also took a precautionary step of removing the principal from the school, effective from Wednesday.

“We believe that this action will play a significant role in stabilising the school environment and allow for an impartial process. The acting deputy principal will assist with the day-to-day running of the school, supported by district officials.”

Mabona said despite the protests, grade 12 pupils were able to complete their Accounting preliminary examination under strict protection measures.

“Allegations of misconduct by educators or any employee, even those from our service providers, will be subjected to disciplinary processes,” said Chiloane.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Cases of sexual assault involving Gauteng pupils referred to council

The Gauteng department of education says it will refer two cases of sexual assault involving pupils at Bronkhorstspruit Primary School and Prinshof ...
News
1 day ago

Five Chatsworth school pupils stabbed in racially charged attack

A standoff on a soccer pitch escalated into a racially charged stabbing at a Chatsworth high school sparking renewed demands for communities to take ...
News
8 hours ago

Scholar transport budget cuts force pupils to put safety at risk on busy roads

Close to a 100 primary and high school children are forced to put their lives at risk by walking on a busy highway to and from classes because the ...
News
2 days ago

IN PICS | Mother quit job to help daughter with limb malformation condition get to school

A 29-year-old mother had to leave her job to help her daughter who was born with phocomelia navigate the 60 steep steps to and from school.
News
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Taxis can't have ranks everywhere and anywhere: Joburg mayor Dada Morero South Africa
  2. No funds were paid towards Scorpion Kings concert, says NYDA South Africa
  3. Woman collapses, dies after hearing nephew shot dead, allegedly by a cop South Africa
  4. Court hears how KZN chief 'paid hitman R75,000 to kill DA councillor' South Africa
  5. We won't complete repairs on Lillian Ngoyi by Monday — construction worker South Africa

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep105 | BYD Dolphin, GWM Ora, Mahindra Pik Up, Nissan Qashqai, ...
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 02 September 2025