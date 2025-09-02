Courtesy of SABC
The five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the dock at the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Meyiwa murder trial continues
READ MORE:
State asks court to dismiss Meyiwa murder trial discharge application
'No evidence tendered by state to convict Maphisa': defence argues in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Legal Aid won't fund Meyiwa accused preparations for their discharge bid
