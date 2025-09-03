A 53-year-old deputy principal at Bronkhorstspruit Primary School, east of Pretoria, appeared in the local magistrate's court on Wednesday on three counts related to the rape of an eight-year-old pupil of the school.
“It is alleged that from June 2024 until August 2025, on three occasions, the accused raped the child on school premises during school hours,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.
The girl's mother noticed her child was walking strangely, and when she inquired, her daughter disclosed what had happened.
The mother reported the matter to the police and the accused was arrested on Monday.
The matter was postponed until September 11 for a bail application and the state has indicated it intends to oppose the application.
TimesLIVE
Bronkhorstspruit deputy principal charged with raping pupil, 8
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
A 53-year-old deputy principal at Bronkhorstspruit Primary School, east of Pretoria, appeared in the local magistrate's court on Wednesday on three counts related to the rape of an eight-year-old pupil of the school.
“It is alleged that from June 2024 until August 2025, on three occasions, the accused raped the child on school premises during school hours,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.
The girl's mother noticed her child was walking strangely, and when she inquired, her daughter disclosed what had happened.
The mother reported the matter to the police and the accused was arrested on Monday.
The matter was postponed until September 11 for a bail application and the state has indicated it intends to oppose the application.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Grieving mother finds justice as child's killer Phethe Simiao gets two life terms
2019 killings linked to Bontle murder suspect
Three life terms plus 300 years in prison for Thembisa serial rapist
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos