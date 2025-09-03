South Africa

Bronkhorstspruit deputy principal charged with raping pupil, 8

03 September 2025 - 16:23 By TimesLIVE
The state has indicated it will oppose the 53-year-old man's application for bail that is set down for September 11. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

A 53-year-old deputy principal at Bronkhorstspruit Primary School, east of Pretoria, appeared in the local magistrate's court on Wednesday on three counts related to the rape of an eight-year-old pupil of the school.

“It is alleged that from June 2024 until August 2025, on three occasions, the accused raped the child on school premises during school hours,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

The girl's mother noticed her child was walking strangely, and when she inquired, her daughter disclosed what had happened.

The mother reported the matter to the police and the accused was arrested on Monday.

The matter was postponed until September 11 for a bail application and the state has indicated it intends to oppose the application.

