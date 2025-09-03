Motorists are being cautioned that the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate has intensified its efforts to improve road safety by clamping down on unroadworthy vehicles and reckless driving.
Last week, 106 vehicles were issued with discontinue notices for being unfit for the road and 78 vehicles were impounded for non-compliance with traffic laws.
This was during stop-and-search operations conducted between August 25 and 31, which also saw 224 manual infringement notices issued and 186 additional infringement notices issued electronically through the unit’s e-force system.
Johannesburg metro police are also running enforcement operations, with spokesperson Xolani Fihla saying they are determined to do more to ensure the safety of everyone on public roads.
“Our goal is to reduce accidents caused by mechanical failures and enforce compliance with traffic laws,” he said.
The metro police department said a vehicle found with three or more defects will be discontinued and not allowed on the roads.
TimesLIVE
Clampdown on unroadworthy vehicles to improve road safety in Gauteng
Image: Gallo Images
TimesLIVE
