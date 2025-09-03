South Africa

Five killed as minibus taxi overturns on N1 near Allandale Road off-ramp

03 September 2025 - 17:47 By TimesLIVE
The single vehicle accident led to the deaths of five people and the section of the freeway was closed for some time on Wednesday afternoon.
Image: JMPD

Five people were killed when a taxi overturned on the N1 North freeway between the Buccleuch Interchange and Allandale Road in Johannesburg on Wednesday afternoon.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the accident led to the closure of the section of the freeway, but all lanes of the freeway were reopened later.

“While the physical obstruction has been removed, motorists should still expect traffic delays as the severe backlog from the earlier disruption begins to ease. We urge all road users to exercise extreme patience and caution in the area,” Fihla said.

A case of culpable homicide will be opened for further investigation into the cause of the accident.

TimesLIVE

