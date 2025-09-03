Five people were killed when a taxi overturned on the N1 North freeway between the Buccleuch Interchange and Allandale Road in Johannesburg on Wednesday afternoon.
JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the accident led to the closure of the section of the freeway, but all lanes of the freeway were reopened later.
“While the physical obstruction has been removed, motorists should still expect traffic delays as the severe backlog from the earlier disruption begins to ease. We urge all road users to exercise extreme patience and caution in the area,” Fihla said.
A case of culpable homicide will be opened for further investigation into the cause of the accident.
Five killed as minibus taxi overturns on N1 near Allandale Road off-ramp
Image: JMPD
