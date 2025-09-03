South Africa

How SAHRC handled ‘Open Chats Podcast’ and Gayton McKenzie cases

03 September 2025 - 07:05
Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton Mckenzie, accused of hate speech, is being referred to the Equality Court over old posts on X that have resurfaced. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has provided an update on its investigation into recent incidents of alleged hate speech against the Open Chats Podcast hosts, sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie and other viral incidents of hate speech on TikTok.

The commission received several complaints from organisations regarding derogatory remarks made by the aforementioned parties on public platforms.

McKenzie case referred to Equality Court 

Old posts by McKenzie allegedly referring to black people with the K-word recently resurfaced on X, prompting the SAHRC to investigate. The commission found his utterances are prima facie violations of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act (Equality Act).

The commission sent a letter advising McKenzie to delete the posts, issue a public apology and undergo sensitivity training.

“The commission has not received a response from the minister. It has taken a decision to urgently take the matter to the Equality Court as empowered by the South African Human Rights Commission Act, read with the Equality Act.”

McKenzie has consistently denied wrongdoing, saying the context of his tweets have been misunderstood.

Open Chats Podcast

In August, Open Chats Podcast hosts Mthokozisi Methula, Honeshna Margarido, Gontse Madikwane and Lefa Hlalele sparked outrage after making offensive remarks about the coloured community and labelling them as “crazy”.

The clip went viral, leading to the commission issuing a letter demanding an apology to be read on the podcast and submitted to the commission, a retraction of the statements and the removal of the podcast episode from all platforms.

The commission said the podcasters adhered to its demands and apologised.

“The podcasters agreed to the terms as demanded by the commission and agreed to comply with the commission's terms,” SAHRC said.

“They further undertook to refrain, in speech and conduct, from any actions that constitute hate speech racism, or related forms of discrimination. As part of the settlement, the podcasters, at their own cost, will undergo diversity and sensitivity training and perform community service.”

Other incidents

The commission noted other incidents of alleged hate speech on social media. It has launched an investigation into a viral video on TikTok showing a woman allegedly calling her domestic worker the K-word while coercing her to repeat the epithet. The commission said it will help the victim lay criminal injuria charges.

“The degrading act is a gross violation of human dignity, equality and the spirit of our constitutional democracy.”

Another hate speech incident recently took place at Knysna High School when a pupil allegedly used the K-word during a school event, prompting the commission to launch an investigation and send an allegation letter to the Western Cape education department and the school principal.

TimesLIVE

