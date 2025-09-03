South Africa

Investigation into tree-felling operation after gum tree falls on house

03 September 2025 - 14:03
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
The uMngeni municipality is investigating how a tree-felling operation went wrong resulting in a gum tree falling onto a house.
Image: Supplied

The uMngeni local municipality in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands has launched an investigation after a tree-felling operation went wrong in Howick, with a gum tree falling onto a house and causing extensive damage.

The municipality said the incident took place on Dicks Street on Saturday morning.

“A tree-felling contractor, appointed through a municipal tender process, was tasked with removing a number of problematic trees on municipal property, including several large gum trees behind 17 Dicks Street.”

“During the removal of one of the gum trees the contractor's method of approach proved inadequate. As a result, the tree fell onto the residential property at 17 Dicks Street, causing significant damage to the roof, fence and carport. No injuries were reported,” it said.

In an exchange with residents on Facebook, mayor Chris Pappas released the official incident report in which the contractor was named as BO Mhlongo Civils.

“On Saturday, August 30 at about 11.38am, the contractor commenced with the felling of three large gum (eucalyptus) trees at 17 Dicks Street, Howick. Due to the trees being closely spaced and heavily intertwined, the contractor attempted to secure two trees together using ratchet straps and a chain block so they acted as one unit.

“After making the felling cut, the securing system failed under strain, causing the felled tree to deviate from the intended direction of fall. The tree fell towards the nearby residence, striking the fence, carport and the main house roof, resulting in significant structural damage and damage to household items inside,” the report stated.

The contractor indicated the cause of the incident was the “failure of the securing system under dynamic load, compounded by the interconnection of the tree canopies”.

“Immediate actions included cross-cutting and removing tree debris from the house and providing a plastic cover for the roof to reduce weather ingress. The contractor accepts responsibility for the damage and has committed to improved future controls, including stronger pre-felling risk assessments, larger exclusion zones and the use of mechanical winches, cranes or sectional dismantling with rigging for similar sites.”

Municipal officials have since met the affected residents.

“The municipality regards this incident with seriousness. An internal investigation is under way to determine the circumstances that led to the incident, assess compliance with contractual obligations and establish accountability. The municipality reaffirms its commitment to ensuring contractors adhere to the highest safety and professional standards in the execution of municipal work,” it said.

TimesLIVE

