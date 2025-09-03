Joburg hostel dwellers welcome upgrades - and running water

“We can now access water from our units.”

This is the sentiment of Skhumbuzo Zulu, who has been staying at Jeppe Men's Hostel for more than a decade.

While the hostel, which accommodates more than 15,000 residents, still appears dilapidated and squalid, Zulu believes the much-needed refurbishment will go a long way.

“They are painting inside, laying tiles, and everything seems to be going well,” he said. “We were struggling to get water. We had to go outside to collect it but now we have running water inside,” he said.

Jeppe Men's Hostel is one of the five hostels in the inner city that the Gauteng department of human settlements is renovating and upgrading..

Other hostels in the inner city include George Goch, MBA, Murray & Roberts and Denver.

MEC for human settlement in the province, Tasneem Motara, conducted an oversight of these hostels to monitor progress on the upgrades and interventions of the R500m project, which is expected to be completed by May next year.

The local ward councillor for Jeppe Hostel Themba Mkhize said people were living in dilapidated conditions.

He said the project would improve conditions while waiting for family units or RDP houses. He said they should get all the services they need from the city while waiting.