South Africa

Lifetime goals to become reality for lottery winner

03 September 2025 - 11:53
The man claimed his winnings from last Wednesday's draw with a ticket purchased through the Capitec banking app using a R30 wager and manual selection method. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/tawhy

Spring has bloomed for a lucky multimillionaire who bagged R41m in the Lotto jackpot draw.

The winner plans to buy his dream house and car with his winnings.

“I'm planning to buy my dream house and car, things that would have taken me a lifetime to accomplish. I can finally afford them, and that brings me peace of mind,” he said. 

Ithuba, the operator of the National Lottery, announced the man claimed his winnings from last Wednesday's draw with a ticket purchased through the Capitec banking app using a R30 wager and manual selection method.

The man, who plays National Lottery games up to four times a week, said: “I mix it up with different numbers, selecting them randomly.”

His previous biggest win was R303 in other divisions.

 “This is a life-changing moment,” he said.

He said he discovered he won the jackpot when he checked the results online, a moment he described as emotional.

“I cried tears of joy, I have always dreamed of winning,” said the winner.

He hasn't shared the news with anyone yet and said he is envisioning a better future. 

He hinted at exploring charity work once his financial priorities are in order. 

“After securing my future, I'll definitely consider giving back,” he said.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner.

“We're always thrilled to see dreams come true. We hope he enjoys the comfort of his new life and all the opportunities his multimillion status brings.” 

According to Ithuba, the winner received free counselling and financial advice.

TimesLIVE

