The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has been criticised for its handling of recent hate speech cases, with concerns about its effectiveness in protecting South Africans' human rights.
The commission provided an update on its investigation into allegations of racism against Open Chats Podcast hosts Mthokozisi Methula and Sinothando Kama and sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie.
McKenzie's case has been referred to the Equality Court after he refused to apologise for alleged racist posts on X.
Methula and Kama have adhered to the commission's demands and apologised for their offensive remarks about the coloured community. As part of their settlement, they'll undergo diversity and sensitivity training and perform community service, the commission said.
But social media users have expressed dissatisfaction with the commission's outcomes.
POLL | Is the SAHRC doing enough to protect South Africans' human rights?
