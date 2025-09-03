South Africa

RECORDED | J20 summit | Constitutional courts and supreme courts conference

03 September 2025 - 10:23 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

Chief justice Mandisa Maya is hosting the constitutional courts and supreme courts summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg. The J20, as it is known, is part of the lead-up activities to the G20 2025 summit to be hosted by South Africa in November.

