South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Shadrack Sibiya and Fannie Masemola face off in court

03 September 2025 - 10:16 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

Top cops Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya and Gen Fannie Masemola face off in court over Sibiya's bid to be reinstated as deputy national commissioner for crime detection.

READ MORE:

Masemola is using me as scapegoat for task team fiasco, says Sibiya

Deputy police commissioner claims his boss is hell-bent on dismissing him
News
1 day ago

Court set to hear Sibiya's bid to set aside 'stay at home' order by Masemola

Case will be heard in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday
News
8 hours ago

Cachalia, Masemola agree to refer political killings task team dockets to Madlanga commission

The political killings task team dockets will be submitted to the Madlanga commission of inquiry in the format that the commission requires.
News
18 hours ago

Cachalia correct to question police commissioner about task team: expert

Police and violence monitor Mary de Haas said Masemola was disobeying the acting police minister by returning the dockets
News
1 day ago
