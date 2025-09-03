The court heard there was blood splatter at the corner of the house outside, leading to where the body was found.
Teacher 'killed by principal husband' had knife planted in her body to fake suicide: eyewitnesses
Eyewitnesses who saw the lifeless body of school teacher Khanyisile Dhlomo, allegedly killed by her primary school principal husband, claim a knife was planted into her to stage a suicide.
This was contained in an affidavit from eThekwini district task team investigating officer Sgt Sanele Mdima read out in the Durban magistrate's court on Wednesday.
Prosecutor Calvin Govender read Mdima's affidavit during the bail hearing of Khayelihle Dhlomo, 53 who is facing a murder charge.
Khanyisile was found dead on September 14 2022 in their Malvern home, where they lived with their three minor children.
Magistrate Sicelo Zuma heard family members were eyewitnesses who provided statements to the investigator about what they observed when they first saw Khanyisile's body. They later saw the knife, which was often kept under the mattress on Dhlomo's side in the couple's bedroom, had been plunged into her.
Another witness said the crime scene was the couple's bedroom, while Dhlomo told the court his wife was found in the yard.
This was a serious offence which could result in a lengthly term of imprisonment or a life sentence, he said.
“There is a possibility that the accused may evade trial. Since the incident, Dhlomo is not staying at his residence and therefore he does not have a fixed address. This was confirmed by his relatives.”
Dhlomo had already threatened one of the witnesses and claimed he had ties with police officials who had come to the crime scene at the couple’s home and misled the investigation, he said.
Dhlomo’s legal representative, advocate Sicelo Zungu, said his client disputed these allegations.
The court heard during cross-examination the alleged collusion is the subject of an internal police investigation.
The matter was adjourned to September 8 for closing arguments.
