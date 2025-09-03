South Africa

Two killed, six injured in Limpopo collision

Driver of a bakkie allegedly overtook on a barrier line and collided with a minibus

03 September 2025 - 17:02 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
This bakkie was allegedly overtaking on a barrier line when it collided with the minibus taxi.
This bakkie was allegedly overtaking on a barrier line when it collided with the minibus taxi.
Image: Limpopo department of transport and community safety.

A driver and the passenger of a bakkie were killed in a head-on collision with a minibus taxi on the R36 road near Morokolotsi in Mopani District, Limpopo, on Wednesday.

The driver of the bakkie was allegedly overtaking on a barrier line when the vehicle collided with the minibus.

The driver and six passengers of the minibus sustained moderate to serious injuries and were transported to Letaba and Van Velden hospitals for medical treatment.

“Preliminary reports suggest that reckless driving may have contributed to the accident. A full investigation is under way to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the collision,” said the Limpopo department of transport and community safety.

TimesLIVE

MORE

DJ Chymamusique's men's conference put on hold after DJ Poizen dies in car crash

Acclaimed house music producer DJ Chymamusique has been hospitalised and is fighting for his life in ICU after a car crash that claimed the life of ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Pirates coach Ouaddou, several staff members recovering in hospital after road accident

Coaching staff were assisting at a crash when another vehicle collided at the scene.
Sport
1 day ago

Animal shelter counts cost after two motor crashes on its site in two days

The Mdzananda Animal Clinic and Shelter is asking for donations to help repair its operating theatre and storage room
News
2 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Taxis can't have ranks everywhere and anywhere: Joburg mayor Dada Morero South Africa
  2. No funds were paid towards Scorpion Kings concert, says NYDA South Africa
  3. Woman collapses, dies after hearing nephew shot dead, allegedly by a cop South Africa
  4. Stellenbosch mayor confirms probe into leaked video calling for 'whites to be ... South Africa
  5. CIT robbery suspect caught with stained cash, rifle and getaway cars South Africa

Latest Videos

2025 Hyundai Alcazar
J20 Summit | Constitutional Courts and Supreme Courts conference