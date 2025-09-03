South Africa

Woolworths bets on fashion revamps in SA and Australia for 2026 growth

Witchery brand sees double-digit sales growth

03 September 2025 - 20:30 By Nqobile Dludla
A man walks past the Woolworths truck entrance in Cape Town. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander

Retailer Woolworths says it is banking on a revamped Australian fashion chain and a recovering domestic clothing business to fuel growth in 2026 after reporting a 23.9% drop in full-year earnings.

Group CEO Roy Bagattini told investors on Wednesday the retailer had completed the restructuring of its Australian Country Road Group as a stand-alone business.

This involved cutting costs and introducing fresh design collections under the Witchery and Trenery brands.

Country Road, grappling with heavy discounting across the sector and low discretionary spend, hammered the group's headline earnings per share, which fell to 268.1c in the 52 weeks ended June 29.

Bagattini said the repositioning of the Australian brands was gaining traction, with Witchery now delivering double-digit sales growth.

“With the solid foundation we've now established, both structurally and strategically, and with new leadership in place, we have what it takes to deliver a much improved result from financial year 2026 onwards,” he said.

MORE:

