Crime down as Tshwane fixes potholes, drains in Region 5 clean-up

The City of Tshwane has improved service delivery in Region 5 by clearing public spaces, fixing potholes and unblocking stormwater drains.

Tshwane's member of the mayoral committee for economic development and spatial planning, Sarah Mabotsa, said 100 potholes were fixed while several stormwater drains were unblocked in Ward 87 at Jan Niemand Park, and on roads of Ward 99 about 14.8km of road surface was grated in the previous weeks.

“I am pleased to see that necessary steps and maintenance action has being taken in the city,” Mabotsa said on Thursday.

The city also repaired 145 street lights in Region 5, including 64 repairs in Ward 87, 48 street lights fixed in Ward 93 and 33 repaired in ward 100.

“We managed to cut almost 16ha of grass to make the public space clean and safer for the residents”, she said.

Mabotsa said the clean-up helped reduce crime in the city.

“When comparing crime from January to March of 2024 and January to March 2025, police records reveal that 15 out of 17 crime categories have dropped in Tshwane,” Mabotsa said.

Mabotsa said the cleaning drive extended to Cullinan cemetery and renovating the East Lynne playground by painting and planting trees.

“Since the city's focus on cleaning up our urban areas began, the South Africa Cities Network reported that Tshwane is the country's safest city,” she added.

Mabotsa said residents should continue reporting service delivery issues to the city's call centre.

