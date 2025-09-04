South Africa

Crime down as Tshwane fixes potholes, drains in Region 5 clean-up

'South Africa Cities Network says it's the country's safest city'

04 September 2025 - 15:14 By Seipati Mothoa
Tshwane MMC for economic development and spatial planning Sarah Mabotsa says the city's Region 5 has been improved with repaired potholes, graded roads, unblocked stormwater drains and repaired streetlights. Stock photo.
Image: supplied

The City of Tshwane has improved service delivery in Region 5 by clearing public spaces, fixing potholes and unblocking stormwater drains. 

Tshwane's member of the mayoral committee for economic development and spatial planning, Sarah Mabotsa, said 100 potholes were fixed while several stormwater drains were unblocked in Ward 87 at Jan Niemand Park, and on roads of Ward 99 about 14.8km of road surface was grated in the previous weeks. 

“I am pleased to see that necessary steps and maintenance action has being taken in the city,” Mabotsa said on Thursday. 

The city also repaired 145 street lights in Region 5, including 64 repairs in Ward 87, 48 street lights fixed in Ward 93 and 33 repaired in ward 100. 

“We managed to cut almost 16ha of grass to make the public space clean and safer for the residents”, she said.

Mabotsa said the clean-up helped reduce crime in the city.

“When comparing crime from January to March of 2024 and January to March 2025, police records reveal that 15 out of 17 crime categories have dropped in Tshwane,” Mabotsa said. 

Mabotsa said the cleaning drive extended to Cullinan cemetery and renovating the East Lynne playground by painting and planting trees. 

“Since the city's focus on cleaning up our urban areas began, the South Africa Cities Network reported that Tshwane is the country's safest city,” she added. 

Mabotsa said residents should continue reporting service delivery issues to the city's call centre. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Tshwane’s top hires are unlawful and have worsened service delivery — EFF

The EFF in Gauteng says the appointments of some senior managers in the City of Tshwane are unlawful, including that of city manager Johann Mettler, ...
Politics
1 day ago

High court sets aside Tshwane's 'unlawful, invalid' cleansing levy

The Pretoria high court on Thursday declared that the imposition of the cleansing levy by the City of Tshwane is unlawful, invalid and set it aside.
News
1 month ago

More Hammanskraal areas to receive clean water by end of July: Tshwane mayor Moya

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya has announced that more areas in Hammanskraal will receive clean water in the next few weeks.
News
2 months ago

Municipal budgets: why is money not going to infrastructure maintenance?

Auditor-general’s general report highlights yet again the dire financial mismanagement in local government
Politics
3 months ago
