On Thursday eThekwini resembled a ghost town despite calls by Xaba and Duma to owners to suspend their planned citywide taxi strike and resume operations.
eThekwini metro taxi council chair Mathula Mkhize expressed optimism that the government is making strides to fill the gap.
“We will not be friends of the government. Instead we should try to have high working ethics around the main objectives, which are to provide a service to society and deliver a safe, dignified service,” he said.
Mkhize called for the government to respect the industry, which has often been blemished.
“We call for respect and an audience to help the industry. We need the government to lend an ear so that we can also tell our drivers to comply. The department of transport is moving in the direction of closing the gap. It was a gap and we now have this solution.”
Mkhize apologised to commuters who bore the brunt of the strike.
Durban taxi strike suspended after productive talks with MEC Duma
The taxi strike which left scores of Durban commuters stranded on Thursday has been suspended.
This follows a marathon meeting between taxi operators and transport & human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma. The strike was started by the KwaDabeka and Clermont taxi associations in Durban's outer west.
Duma said a task team will be formed to deal with issues affecting the industry. It will also delve into the issue of e-hailing services. He said he had spoken to the national transport minister Barbara Creecy, who has undertaken to gazette the regulation of e-hailing within 21 days.
“It's an issue that has caused instability within the operations. It's something we must also consolidate,” he said.
Duma said the eThekwini metro taxi council accepted the task team which has been formed to deal with the issues affecting the industry. The task team will include mayor Cyril Xaba and municipal manager Musa Mbhele.
