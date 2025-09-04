EU bans gel nail polish chemical — here’s what SA consumers should know

From the beginning of September some gel nail polishes will no longer be available in Europe after the European Commission banned an ingredient commonly used to harden products under UV light.
The ban comes through the seventh CMR Omnibus Regulation published in May which added 22 substances to the list of ingredients prohibited in cosmetics.
One is trimethylbenzoyl diphenylphosphine oxide (TPO), a chemical used in some UV gels and hybrid nail polishes. TPO was previously permitted for professional use only but is now prohibited in all settings.
This means from September products containing TPO must no longer be sold or made available on the European market.
The European Commission maintains a list of restricted and prohibited substances under its cosmetics regulation. Ingredients are added to the list when scientific assessments show they pose a risk to consumer health.
TPO has been classified under the EU’s classification, labelling and packaging (CLP) regulations as a category 1B carcinogenic, mutagenic or reprotoxic (CMR) substance.
Substances in the category are those for which there is strong evidence of hazardous effects, though further research may be needed.
While the regulation applies only in Europe, South Africa imports many cosmetic and nail products from abroad, which means the change could affect local salons and distributors.
Products containing TPO are expected to be phased out internationally as manufacturers reformulate to comply with EU law.
Salon owners who use UV-cured nail products are advised to:
- Check ingredient lists for TPO (listed as trimethylbenzoyl diphenylphosphine oxide).
- Stop using and dispose of products containing TPO.
- Confirm with suppliers that future stock does not include the banned ingredient.
- Work with reputable suppliers who stay up to date with international regulatory changes.
While this does not apply in South Africa, consumers concerned about TPO are encouraged to ask their salons about the products applied during treatments.
TimesLIVE
TimesLIVE
