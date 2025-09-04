Family, friends and colleagues honour ‘fearless reporter’ Tshidi Madia

Colleague Aldrin Sampear said she was a friend who was a glue that held together many in the industry. “She never felt comfortable with praise, but she knew how to win over people’s hearts,” he said.
The funeral of well-known political journalist Matshidiso “Tshidi” Madia was held on Thursday at St Salvador Catholic Church in Germiston, Ekurhuleni.
Madia, who passed away last Wednesday after a short illness, celebrated her 42nd birthday days before her death.
Mourners, who were asked to wear colourful clothing in her honour, gathered to pay their last respects to the woman many described as the “darling of the media”.
Madia was described as a journalist who combined political sharpness with compassion and integrity.
Sunday Times political journalist Lizeka Tandwa remembered how Madia mentored her. She also recalled their countless late nights debating politics, chasing sources and laughing through long waits for US President Donald Trump's briefings during the Covid-19 pandemic. Madia was one of the few journalists who could “dissect the EFF like no other”, she said.
Colleagues spoke of her sharp political insights and her humility by never submitting her work for awards despite interviewing every living SA president. They remembered her joy at watching South Africa's legal team stand firm at the International Court of Justice earlier this year, which she described as one of her proudest moments.
Colleague Aldrin Sampear said she was a friend who was a glue that held together many in the industry. “She never felt comfortable with praise, but she knew how to win over people’s hearts,” he said.
Sampear shared lighter stories about her, such as their “Bali Fresh Start” WhatsApp group, and how Madia was always in control of organising friends, even until the end.
Madia's colleagues said she always showed up as her “whole self” and taught them to do the same. They said she treated everyone with dignity, from politicians to waiters and security guards, making sure no-one felt invisible.
Her deep concern for mental health, especially among women in journalism, was recalled.
Tributes have poured in from across the country since her passing, with Deputy President Paul Mashatile, political parties and fellow journalists honouring her as one of South Africa's most trusted political voices. Her legacy, they said, will live on in the many lives she touched, the journalists she mentored and the powerful stories she left behind.
Madia began her career at Eyewitness News in 2008, later working at Power FM and News24 before returning to EWN as associate editor: politics in 2021. She hosted the popular podcast Politricking with Tshidi Madia.
A memorial service for her was held at Primedia's offices in Sandton on Tuesday, where colleagues described her as a fearless journalist.
