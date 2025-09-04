Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi is scheduled to undergo eye surgery on Thursday at the St John Eye Care Centre in Johannesburg.
“The minister has for some time been plagued by an eye problem that required an operation,” his spokesperson Sello Lediga said.
He was placed on a waiting list after choosing to receive the treatment at St Johns, a charitable donor-funded organisation which manages 10 eyecare centres across the country.
Lediga said the centre “specialises in eye examinations and offers high-quality eyewear at accessible rates to ensure communities receive the vision care they need without facing financial hardship”.
TimesLIVE
Health minister to undergo eye op
Image: GCIS
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi is scheduled to undergo eye surgery on Thursday at the St John Eye Care Centre in Johannesburg.
“The minister has for some time been plagued by an eye problem that required an operation,” his spokesperson Sello Lediga said.
He was placed on a waiting list after choosing to receive the treatment at St Johns, a charitable donor-funded organisation which manages 10 eyecare centres across the country.
Lediga said the centre “specialises in eye examinations and offers high-quality eyewear at accessible rates to ensure communities receive the vision care they need without facing financial hardship”.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Motsoaledi unveils plans for R1.3bn health-care boost, six new academic hospitals
NHI critics cry foul over new court twist
'Be very careful': Here's what Motsoaledi told Operation Dudula
Motsoaledi demands answers on hospitals' deadly negligence
Attempts under way to fix gap in SA’s plan to fight cancer
KZN health officials visit family of late doctor amid probe into tragic death
NHI is dangerously flawed and its Act violates constitutional rights, doctors group says
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos