Highgate massacre inquest decision expected on December 1

The inquest into the 1993 Highgate Hotel massacre was on Thursday postponed until December 1 for the presiding judge to deliver his findings.

The massacre is one of the cases referred to the National Prosecuting Authority by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) for further investigation and potential prosecution. The inquest commenced on January 27, continued from March 24 to March 28, reconvened from August 11 to 13 and set for the final session on Monday to Thursday.

“The prosecution and lawyers for the families have made their closing arguments after more than 30 witnesses testified before judge Denzil Potgieter at the Special Tribunal in East London,” NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.

He said the witnesses include the investigating officer from the Hawks, survivors, families of the deceased, ballistic experts, former police officers, commanders from the Azanian People’s Liberation Army, private investigators appointed by affected families, as well as a senior prosecutor. The court has also conducted an inspection in loco at the scene of the incident.

The inquest stems from a decision by the Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions, Barry Madolo, to establish whether anyone can be held criminally liable for the attack.

“On the night of the massacre, during the tense period leading up to the 1994 democratic elections, armed assailants opened fire at the Highgate Hotel’s bars in East London, Tyali said.

Stanley Hacking, Douglas William Gates, Royce Michael Wheeler, Deon Wayne Harris and Deric John Whitfield were killed and seven others were seriously wounded, suffering permanent injuries and disabilities.

Three survivors and two family members of victims testified during the TRC hearings. No amnesty applications were made by suspected perpetrators. While the attack was initially attributed to the armed wing of the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC), subsequent investigations could not confirm this.

“The NPA hopes that this inquisitorial process’s findings will provide the much-needed closure to the victims’ families, survivors, and the broader public.”

TimesLIVE