Homeowner catches four nine-year-old boys in connection with crime spree

A Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, resident caught four nine-year-old boys on Thursday who are allegedly behind a string of recent robberies at homes and businesses.
Reaction Unit South Africa's Prem Balram said the boys were brought to their office on Thursday after a woman caught them breaking into her home.
Balram said the boys were interviewed and it was established that they were responsible for several forced entries into local tuck-shops and homes and allegedly stole cellphones, takkies, cash, electronics and other valuables in recent weeks.
“The boys told officers the items were sold to locals and blamed each other for the crime spree.”
Balram said the four, some of whom were emotional after being caught, were handed back into the care of their parents who said their alleged crimes would be discussed with the community tribal authority.
Image: RUSA
