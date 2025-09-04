However, several ranks visited by TimesLIVE on Thursday morning, which are usually bustling, were empty.
IN PICS | Durban a ghost town as taxi strike goes ahead
Durban was a ghost town on Thursday despite calls by eThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba and KwaZulu-Natal transport MEC Siboniso Duma to owners to suspend their planned city-wide taxi strike and resume operations.
Xaba and the eThekwini Metro Taxi Council led by Mathula Mkhize, city manager Musa Mbhele, senior officials from the KwaZulu-Natal transport department and councillors representing Clermont and KwaDabeka met with owners on Wednesday to try to avert the two-day strike.
In a statement on Thursday, the municipality acknowledged concerns raised by the taxi industry.
"Chief among the concerns was the backlog in issuing operating licences. The municipality, in partnership with the provincial transport department, pledged to expedite the licensing process."
Regarding the impounding of vehicles operating without valid permits the municipality and transport department proposed :
The municipality agreed to fast-track an economic viability survey to assess taxi rank capacity and route saturation to determine whether additional permits can be responsibly issued.
Xaba said he would convene an urgent indaba with e-hailing operators and the minibus taxi sector to address broader operational challenges, including the risks of using unlicensed public transport.
He said a joint task team comprising representatives from the taxi industry, municipality and transport department will be established to oversee the implementation of resolutions adopted in the meeting.
“We remain steadfast in our support for the taxi industry and are committed to implementing the resolutions of the meeting, which I will also convey to transport minister Barbara Creecy.”
