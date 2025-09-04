South Africa

June Steenkamp suffers a stroke, is receiving treatment in hospital

04 September 2025 - 08:26 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
June Steenkamp is recuperating in hospital after suffering a stroke.
June Steenkamp is recuperating in hospital after suffering a stroke.
Image: James Oatway/Sunday Times

The mother of slain lawyer-model Reeva Steenkamp has suffered a stroke.

June Steenkamp is recuperating in hospital in Gqeberha, her friend and lawyer Tania Koen said.

"I'm reaching out with a heavy heart to let you know June suffered a stroke on September 1 and is in a government hospital," Koen said on Facebook.

"She is facing a long road to recovery and is in need of considerable rehabilitation.

"To ensure June gets the necessary care and treatment, a fund has been set up for her care and rehabilitation. All payments will be approved by two independent attorneys and will be audited. Should the fund not be exhausted after rehabilitation, it will be donated to the Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation to continue its mission of fighting the scourge of gender-based violence."

June Steenkamp photographed in Gqeberha in May 2015 with a portrait of her daughter Reeva.
June Steenkamp photographed in Gqeberha in May 2015 with a portrait of her daughter Reeva.
Image: James Oatway/Sunday Times

Reeva, who had been dating Paralympian athlete Oscar Pistorius, died after being shot  four times through the bathroom door at his Pretoria home on Valentine's Day in 2013.

He was released in January 2024 from the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre into the care of his uncle Arnold Pistorius after serving nearly nine years in prison.

When he was released Steenkamp spent the day at home with her elder daughter, Simone Cowburn. As they did on Christmas days and New Year  days, they lit a remembrance candle for Reeva.

Steenkamp and her husband Barry had spoken about the enduring pain they felt at the loss of their daughter. In her victim impact statement during the parole hearing for Pistorius, she wrote about how she and Barry had tried to take care of and support one another. After his death in September 2023, she said she felt her life had become "a bottomless black hole of pain and loneliness".

She rededicated herself to support the work of the Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation and to help parents and families of femicide victims.

Donations for Steenkamp's medical treatments can be deposited into the bank account of Tania Koen Attorneys, account number 1325811076 SWIFT code NEDSZAJJ.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

IN FULL | June Steenkamp's 'voice' rings loudly at Oscar Pistorius parole hearing

As the closed parole hearing of former Paralympian and murderer Oscar Pistorius goes ahead behind closed doors at the Atteridgeville prison west of ...
News
1 year ago

'June has been heard. She is happy now'

Oscar Pistorius's strict parole conditions are a triumph for the rights of gender violence victims, says lawyer Tania Koen.
News
1 year ago

Representing Reeva for Leigh — Rob Matthews steps up as victim’s voice

When the closed parole hearing for former Paralympian and murderer Oscar Pistorius goes ahead on Friday morning, Rob Matthews,  father of murdered ...
News
1 year ago

From multimillion-rand sponsorship deals to prison: Can Oscar Pistorius resuscitate his brand?

Oscar Pistorius would need to show he has profoundly changed to rebuild his image and land endorsements, according to those in the know.
News
1 year ago

The attitude of SA men towards women must change

There is a slight irony in Oscar Pistorius being officially granted parole on Friday, the eve of the 16 Days of Activism campaign against ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago

Barry Steenkamp, Reeva’s father, dies aged 80

The father of slain model Reeva Steenkamp died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday evening, says a foundation set up to honour his daughter.
News
1 year ago

TIMELINE | Oscar Pistorius: from 'Blade Runner' hero to convicted murderer

Oscar Pistorius, known as the "Blade Runner" for his carbon-fibre prosthetic legs, went from public hero as a Paralympic champion to a convicted ...
News
2 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Stellenbosch mayor confirms probe into leaked video calling for 'whites to be ... South Africa
  2. Mogotsi tried calling 'Cat' Matlala many times on day of Mkhwanazi's bombshell South Africa
  3. Lifetime goals to become reality for lottery winner South Africa
  4. KZN commuters brace for taxi strike South Africa
  5. Teacher 'killed by principal husband' had knife planted in her body to fake ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Gaza girl's desperate pleas in a new film shake Venice | REUTERS
The Voice of Hind Rajab gets record 23-minute ovation at Venice premiere