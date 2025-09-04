South Africa

KZN education MEC Hlomuka visits Ladysmith school after video emerges of teacher 'slapping' pupils

04 September 2025 - 14:11 By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE
KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Sipho Hlomuka visited Dr Joseph Shabalala Secondary School in Ladysmith on Wednesday with department officials to probe the circumstances of a video in which pupils were allegedly abused in front of their classmates.
A KwaZulu-Natal teacher at Dr Joseph Shabalala Secondary School in Ladysmith is under investigation after a video of him allegedly slapping pupils went viral.

KwaZulu-Natal education department spokesperson Mlungisi Mtshali confirmed the teacher, who is on leave, faces suspension.

Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka visited the school on Wednesday with department officials to probe the circumstances of the video in which the pupils were allegedly abused in front of their classmates.

“After a briefing by the district director and the acting principal, the MEC met stakeholders, including the school governing body, educators, unions and learners.

“The MEC and the [deputy director-general] outlined the investigation process. The merits of the incident will be heard by the relevant institutional bodies,” said Mtshali.

Hlomuka urged stakeholders to allow the processes to unfold.

“Measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of learners and to protect the integrity of the investigation and its outcome. These measures are meant to ensure stability in the school as all learners are preparing for final exams.

“Grade 12 learners in particular are less than 50 days from the national senior certificate exams. The department will provide periodic updates as the investigation proceeds,” said Mtshali.

Corporal punishment to discipline pupils was outlawed in South African schools in 1997.

