South Africa

Most popular baby names in the world are short and simple to pronounce

04 September 2025 - 13:38 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Maria is the most popular global female name used in 114 countries. Stock image
Maria is the most popular global female name used in 114 countries. Stock image
Image: 123RF

A survey sampling the most popular first names from 139 countries shows a clear preference for simplicity.

Maria is the most popular global female name used in 114 countries. It is a top 10 name in 36 countries. 

David is the most popular global male name used in 113 countries. It is a top 10 name in 59 countries. This choice is also popular in Mzansi, as evidenced by people such as fashion designer David Tlale, deputy finance minister David Masondo and comedian David Kau.

In contrast to the global trend, however, South Africans prefer mellifluous names. For boys, according to Stats SA data, Lethabo, Nkazimulo and Lubanzi are popular, while Onalerona, Melokuhle, and Lisakhanya are top choices for girls. Names such as Lethabo, Melokuhle and Omphile are popular for both genders.

The shortest girl name in the top 100 international list is Ana, while the longest name is Stephanie. The shortest boy name in the top 100 is Ali. The longest name is Christian.

Top 10 girls' names and popularity score internationally:

  1. Maria 77.9%
  2. Sarah 73.2%
  3. Laura 67.4%
  4. Sara 62.6%
  5. Anna 58.1%
  6. Jessica 58.1%
  7. Andrea 52.3%
  8. Sandra 45.6%
  9. Michelle 43.3%
  10. Jennifer 42%.

Top 10 international boys' names and popularity score:

  1. David 87.4%
  2. Daniel 81%
  3. Alex 66.2%
  4. Michael 61.2%
  5. John 57.4%
  6. Kevin 47.9%
  7. Chris 46.9%
  8. Paul 44.7%
  9. James 42.5%
  10. Peter 41.3%.

NameKun.com commented on the findings: “The popularity of international names is rising. Globalisation, celebrities and pop culture shape baby name trends across borders. International names benefit children socially and professionally. They are relevant across different cultures and easy to pronounce in many languages.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Saving mothers, shaping policy: professor’s fight for mothers

Obstetrician and researcher Prof Susan Fawcus shares her fears of rising maternal mortality in an age of austerity
News
1 month ago

The psychology behind baby theft: experts point to grief, trauma and mental illness

Understanding the psychosocial context of these acts is crucial for developing effective and compassionate interventions
News
1 month ago

Dr Dusi, Dr Google, stigma and all the other reasons pregnant women are risking their lives

Women have had the right to choose to end their pregnancies for 30 years in SA — and government facilities that offer the service do it for free. ...
News
4 months ago

LEBOGANG MOKOENA | Give your children names with meaning

From Matlakala to Gedleyihlekisa, the meaning behind names can be funny or tragic.
Lifestyle
6 months ago

Fightback against obstetric violence: the silent scourge of South Africa’s delivery rooms

Ministers called on to act on behalf of pregnant women and new mothers
News
8 months ago

One in seven moms in SA are teens: unpacking the numbers

Nearly 365 teenage girls give birth in South Africa every day, with 10 of those daily births to moms younger than 15
Opinion & Analysis
11 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. SNAPS | Lamiez & Khuli Chana throw Mickey Mouse-themed 1st birthday party for ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Demi-Leigh Tebow and husband Tim announce arrival of their bundle of joy TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Here’s how Mzansi celebrities celebrated Mother’s Day TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Here are 5 of the best kiddies parties that came out of celebville TshisaLIVE
  5. IN PICS | Anele Zondo throws Barbie-themed party for her daughter’s first ... TshisaLIVE
  6. It’s a girl — Handre Pollard and his wife are expecting TshisaLIVE
  7. Baby ballers! Here's how Sorisha's granddaughter and Kenny Kunene's son ... TshisaLIVE

Most read

  1. Stellenbosch mayor confirms probe into leaked video calling for 'whites to be ... South Africa
  2. Two candidates die during fitness tests for Joburg metro police jobs South Africa
  3. Mogotsi tried calling 'Cat' Matlala many times on day of Mkhwanazi's bombshell South Africa
  4. Lifetime goals to become reality for lottery winner South Africa
  5. KZN commuters brace for taxi strike South Africa

Latest Videos

Europe's Balkan Cartels Turn West Africa Into Cocaine Hub: Report| Firstpost ...
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Augusto Palacios on SA’s untapped football talent