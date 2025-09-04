A survey sampling the most popular first names from 139 countries shows a clear preference for simplicity.
Maria is the most popular global female name used in 114 countries. It is a top 10 name in 36 countries.
David is the most popular global male name used in 113 countries. It is a top 10 name in 59 countries. This choice is also popular in Mzansi, as evidenced by people such as fashion designer David Tlale, deputy finance minister David Masondo and comedian David Kau.
In contrast to the global trend, however, South Africans prefer mellifluous names. For boys, according to Stats SA data, Lethabo, Nkazimulo and Lubanzi are popular, while Onalerona, Melokuhle, and Lisakhanya are top choices for girls. Names such as Lethabo, Melokuhle and Omphile are popular for both genders.
The shortest girl name in the top 100 international list is Ana, while the longest name is Stephanie. The shortest boy name in the top 100 is Ali. The longest name is Christian.
Top 10 girls' names and popularity score internationally:
- Maria 77.9%
- Sarah 73.2%
- Laura 67.4%
- Sara 62.6%
- Anna 58.1%
- Jessica 58.1%
- Andrea 52.3%
- Sandra 45.6%
- Michelle 43.3%
- Jennifer 42%.
Top 10 international boys' names and popularity score:
- David 87.4%
- Daniel 81%
- Alex 66.2%
- Michael 61.2%
- John 57.4%
- Kevin 47.9%
- Chris 46.9%
- Paul 44.7%
- James 42.5%
- Peter 41.3%.
NameKun.com commented on the findings: “The popularity of international names is rising. Globalisation, celebrities and pop culture shape baby name trends across borders. International names benefit children socially and professionally. They are relevant across different cultures and easy to pronounce in many languages.”
TimesLIVE
Most popular baby names in the world are short and simple to pronounce
Image: 123RF
A survey sampling the most popular first names from 139 countries shows a clear preference for simplicity.
Maria is the most popular global female name used in 114 countries. It is a top 10 name in 36 countries.
David is the most popular global male name used in 113 countries. It is a top 10 name in 59 countries. This choice is also popular in Mzansi, as evidenced by people such as fashion designer David Tlale, deputy finance minister David Masondo and comedian David Kau.
In contrast to the global trend, however, South Africans prefer mellifluous names. For boys, according to Stats SA data, Lethabo, Nkazimulo and Lubanzi are popular, while Onalerona, Melokuhle, and Lisakhanya are top choices for girls. Names such as Lethabo, Melokuhle and Omphile are popular for both genders.
The shortest girl name in the top 100 international list is Ana, while the longest name is Stephanie. The shortest boy name in the top 100 is Ali. The longest name is Christian.
Top 10 girls' names and popularity score internationally:
Top 10 international boys' names and popularity score:
NameKun.com commented on the findings: “The popularity of international names is rising. Globalisation, celebrities and pop culture shape baby name trends across borders. International names benefit children socially and professionally. They are relevant across different cultures and easy to pronounce in many languages.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Saving mothers, shaping policy: professor’s fight for mothers
The psychology behind baby theft: experts point to grief, trauma and mental illness
Dr Dusi, Dr Google, stigma and all the other reasons pregnant women are risking their lives
LEBOGANG MOKOENA | Give your children names with meaning
Fightback against obstetric violence: the silent scourge of South Africa’s delivery rooms
One in seven moms in SA are teens: unpacking the numbers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos