South Africa

Motsoaledi undergoes successful operation at Bara eye clinic

04 September 2025 - 19:06 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi with health professionals shortly after undergoing a successful eye operation at St John Eye Clinic at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital on Thursday.
Health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi with health professionals shortly after undergoing a successful eye operation at St John Eye Clinic at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital on Thursday.
Image: Department of health

Health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has undergone successful eye surgery led by a team of mainly young medical professionals at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital's St John Eye Clinic in Soweto.

The ministry said on Thursday the clinic is a government facility that provides treatment for various eye conditions, including retinal issues, glaucoma and corneal problems.

Motsoaledi urged members of the public to go for regular eye tests to maintain eye health and for early detection of serious eye diseases such as cataracts and glaucoma with the potential to cause preventable loss of vision or blindness.

The department of health said it has been collaborating with Transnet to improve access to eye care services through the Phelophepa Healthcare Train, which travels across the country offering a range of free eye tests and affordable glasses among other health services.

“This is part of taking health services to the people programme which is crucial for the country to achieve universal health coverage to ensure equitable access to quality health care, reduce health inequalities and improve population health outcomes,” the ministry said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Health minister to undergo eye operation at clinic in Baragwanath

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi is scheduled to undergo eye surgery on Thursday at the St John's Eye Clinic in Soweto
News
7 hours ago

SA plans lenacapavir anti-HIV jab rollout at 300+ clinics by April

The health department anticipates it could start to use government money to buy cheaper generics by April 2027
News
1 week ago

Bed linen crisis hits Bara patients

The Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto is grappling with a bed linen crisis, leaving hundreds of patients without basic bedding ...
News
1 week ago

Cutting Dudula down to size

Kudos to health minister Aaron Motsoaledi for putting the Operation Dudula vigilantes in their place over protests outside state health facilities ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

Bara hospital updates visiting hours

Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital has announced new daily visiting hours which will come into effect on September 1.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Stellenbosch mayor confirms probe into leaked video calling for 'whites to be ... South Africa
  2. Two candidates die during fitness tests for Joburg metro police jobs South Africa
  3. Mogotsi tried calling 'Cat' Matlala many times on day of Mkhwanazi's bombshell South Africa
  4. Lifetime goals to become reality for lottery winner South Africa
  5. KZN commuters brace for taxi strike South Africa

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Return of a sword-swinging warrior and highlights from the nerd ...
Europe's Balkan Cartels Turn West Africa Into Cocaine Hub: Report| Firstpost ...