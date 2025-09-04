South Africa

Special council meeting to kick off probe into 'race-based bullying' at Stellenbosch municipality

04 September 2025 - 10:42 By TimesLIVE
Stellenbosch mayor Jeremy Fassar said there is no place for bullying in the workplace.
Image: Stellenbosch municipality

A formal internal investigation into alleged race-based bullying by an HR manager caught on camera railing against the hiring of white males at Stellenbosch municipality will be confirmed at a special council meeting on Friday.

Mayor Jeremy Fassar has conducted a preliminary investigation into a leaked recording of the manager making racially charged remarks and said: “I believe there is enough reason to institute an internal investigation into these allegations and I am convening a special council meeting later this week to start the process.

“I will also review the recruitment and selection policy of the municipality to ensure there are no loopholes to allow race-based bullying and constructive dismissals.”

The leaked footage, recorded in 2023, has caused public outrage and drawn sharp criticism from political parties in a heated debate about transformation. In the clip the manager also appeared to suggest that life should be made “difficult” for white employees so they leave the municipality.

“Much has been said online and in the media regarding the video and its contents and it is crucial to establish the facts and reach a determination based on available information. As the leadership of Stellenbosch, we must establish the facts and ensure the appropriate processes are followed,” said Fassar.

“Race-based bullying, or bullying of any kind, has no place in any workplace. The constitutional values of fairness and dignity must be upheld and appointments should be based on merit and competence. We will never condone the behaviour at the heart of these allegations and we are committed to building a South Africa free from discrimination and racial bias.”

GOOD party councillor Robin Hendrikse described the video as deeply disturbing. “At face value these remarks reflect a shocking disregard for constitutional values, employment equity principles and basic human dignity. They fuel toxic narratives of racial manipulation in public institutions and undermine legitimate efforts at redress and transformation.”

Hendrikse said while public frustration about the slow pace of transformation was understandable, it had to be “pursued legally, transparently and ethically, not through backdoor purges, nor by making any employee’s life 'difficult' until they leave”.

He called on the DA-led municipality to clarify its position on the video.

DA national spokesperson Willie Aucamp MP said at Friday's meeting the party would bring a motion to terminate the acting directorship of the manager to “demote” him while the investigation proceeded.

“This matter is not about transformation, employment equity or empowerment — it is about a senior staff member publicly committing to bullying and harassing people in the workplace. No person in South Africa would support a policy that calls for bullying and harassment in the workplace,” said Aucamp.

The Referendum Party said it was “troubling” that Fasser sought to distance himself from responsibility as he was serving as deputy mayor when the footage was shot.

The party's executive committee member Robert King said: “This scandal suggests that while the DA may hold office in Stellenbosch, it does not control what happens in its own municipality. This is one example caught on video — how many more such meetings have taken place without the public knowing?”

TimesLIVE

