Suspect arrested after deadly Ekurhuleni CIT heist appears in court

A 41-year-old man arrested after a cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery that claimed the lives of two bystanders in Dawn Park, Ekurhuleni, made his first court appearance on Thursday.
Andile Mabaso appeared in the Germiston magistrate’s court where he faces charges of possession of a hijacked vehicle and an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
On Monday a group of eight men bombed a CIT vehicle travelling on Barry Marais Road in Dawn Park. It smashed into a nearby minibus taxi, injuring five passengers.
A gun battle ensued between the robbers and police, resulting in the deaths of two bystanders.
Mabaso, who lives in Rondebult, was assigned a Legal Aid lawyer, Christinah Phetla, who told the court Mabaso had no pending cases, warrants of arrest or previous convictions.
Mabaso’s co-accused Kgomotso Zitha, the alleged owner of the hideout where stained cash, vehicles alleged to have been involved in the CIT robbery as well as firearms and ammunition were found, was arrested on Monday shortly after the heist.
Mabaso’s case was postponed to allow it to be joined with Zitha’s, which was heard on Wednesday. Both accused will appear on September 10 for a bail application.
