Suspect held after hiker attacked, robbed on Table Mountain

South African National Parks (SANParks) has urged hikers to consider venturing out in groups after a suspect was arrested for robbing and assaulting a woman on the Pipe Track trail on Wednesday in Table Mountain National Park.
Rangers, including the Sea, Air, and Mountain (SEAM) special operations rangers, were dispatched to the location after the woman was robbed of her cellphone.
“They conducted a search based on the last known location and found a suspect matching the description, with the stolen cellphone. The team apprehended the suspect and helped the victim file a case at the police service station in Camps Bay,” said SANParks.
“As we approach the peak tourist season, we encourage park users to follow our visitor safety tips and consider joining hiking groups, which not only enhance safety but also foster a sense of community among outdoor enthusiasts.”
Visitors were urged to take note of safety rules:
- Don’t hike alone — four or more people is safer, or join a hiking club.
- Know the route before setting out.
- Tell someone not hiking with you what time to expect you home so they can raise the alarm if you don’t arrive timeously.
- Ensure each person in the group has enough water to avoid dehydration.
- Check the weather before departing.
- Hike with a jacket, hat and sunblock as the weather can change hourly.
- Stick to designated tracks and leave valuables at home.
- Save the Table Mountain National Park emergency number 086-110-6417, Wilderness Search and Rescue Number 021-937-0300 or dial 112 for help.
TimesLIVE
Image: 123RF/pitinan
