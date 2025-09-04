South Africa

Truck driver arrested after 'attempting to flee' N3 crash scene

Pile-up involved up to 20 vehicles in Cliffdale on N3

04 September 2025 - 20:39
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
The truck believed to have caused a crash involving up to 20 vehicles in Cliffdale on the N3 in KZN.
Image: X/Arrive Alive

A Zambian who was driving a truck that is believed to have caused a crash involving up to 20 vehicles in Cliffdale on the N3 was arrested while allegedly trying to flee the scene.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso Duma said they were relieved that no-one died from “this major accident that disrupted traffic flow and inconvenienced hundreds of motorists”. 

“I commend our highly dedicated team from Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) who apprehended the truck driver who was trying to run away from the accident scene. I have mandated the RTI team to work with the police to ensure that there is a successful conviction of the driver,” he said

“Importantly, we want to establish whether he had the relevant documents authorising him to drive.”

Duma said they welcome minister of transport Barbara Creecy announcing the completion of the adjudication process to select new train operating companies (TOCs) by Transnet Rail Infrastructure Manager (TRIM).

“For us as KwaZulu-Natal, we are looking forward to the movement of cargo from road to rail. This means fewer trucks and fewer accidents on our major routes,” he said.

“As the department, we emphasise that our roads which are being built, rehabilitated, and repaired are not playgrounds for irresponsible drivers. We will act firmly against reckless and negligent behaviour.

“In August alone, more than 160 motorists were arrested for drunk driving.”

MORE:

Schools close, exams postponed and some fork out for e-hailing services due to taxi strike

Transport stakeholders scramble to meet taxi operators to end two-day strike which crippled public transport in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday
News
3 hours ago

IN PICS | Durban a ghost town as taxi strike goes ahead

Durban was a ghost town on Thursday despite calls by eThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba and KwaZulu-Natal transport MEC Siboniso Duma to owners to suspend ...
News
14 hours ago

Five killed as minibus taxi overturns on N1 near Allandale Road off-ramp

Five people were killed when a taxi overturned on the N1 North freeway between the Buccleuch Interchange and Allandale Road in Johannesburg on ...
News
1 day ago

DJ Chymamusique's men's conference put on hold after DJ Poizen dies in car crash

Acclaimed house music producer DJ Chymamusique has been hospitalised and is fighting for his life in ICU after a car crash that claimed the life of ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

KZN commuters brace for taxi strike

Commuters have been warned to make alternative transport plans after taxi operators announced a two-day strike from Thursday in solidarity with the ...
News
1 day ago

Woman killed, several others injured in crash with cash-in-transit vehicle

A woman was killed in a crash involving a cash-in-transit vehicle and a car on the R33 near Copesville in Pietermaritzburg.
News
1 week ago

19 children injured as taxi driver loses control and crashes into a wall

Nineteen children, aged between four and 12, were injured when the minibus taxi they were travelling in crashed into a wall in Savannah Park near ...
News
1 week ago
